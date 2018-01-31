CBS Local — The Eagles and Patriots will be battling for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, but that’s not the only competition going on that night. With 111.3 million people tuning in to see last year’s Super Bowl, advertisers will be pulling out all the spots to entertain and attract new customers with star-studded TV spots.

The year’s most expensive commercial breaks will reportedly cost businesses over $5 million to run a 30-second commercial during Sunday’s game. Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see what companies will be airing during the big game as a number of the ads have already been leaked online. Here’s a preview of some of the ads you’ll see in between one of the biggest sporting events of 2018.

Budweiser – “Stand By You”

Budweiser is pulling at your heartstrings again with this ad about providing water to places across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters — specifically Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California. Skylar Grey provides a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” for the ad. According to Budweiser, their Cartersville, GA brewery has provided more than 79 million cans of water for relief efforts since 1988, including two million last year.

Stella Artois – “Taps”

Like Budweiser, Stella Artois will also bring a focus on water. Water.org co-founder Matt Damon stars in the ad, which promotes the partnership between the beer company and the nonprofit organization aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water to developing countries.

Amazon – “Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?” (Teaser)

The biggest star in Amazon’s teaser for it’s Super Bowl commercial is Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder and CEO. Considering the premise of the ad – which imagines the company’s efforts to replace Alexa after she loses her voice – it’s a pretty safe bet that one of the world’s richest companies will be bringing more star power to their full ad on Super Bowl Sunday.

PETA – “Redemption”

James Cromwell, the vegan actor who received an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1995 movie “Babe,” headlines a PETA ad that’s sure to generate some controversial buzz in the wake of the Super Bowl. It features a meat marketer attending confession at a church and revealing the dark secrets of his (unnamed) company’s shady packaging practices. PETA says the purpose of the ad is to convince meat-eaters to “seek redemption by choosing the only truly humane meals: vegan wings, vegan hamburgers — vegan everything.”

Pringles – “Wow”

Pringles in enlisting Bill Hader to say “wow” a bunch as he finds out that you can stack different Pringles chips on top of each other to create new flavors. Wow.

M&M’s – “Human”

This year’s M&M’s ad sees their signature red M&M character magically transform into Danny DeVito thanks to a “lucky penny.” Maybe even better than the commercial is DeVito’s explainer of how he got into the role. “Becoming Red was something really natural for me because I kind of look a little bit like him. Actually I’m in better shape than Red, but don’t tell him—he’s a little bit paunchy,” Devito told People. “But listen, we worked that out. I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red.”

Tide – “Bradshaw’s Locked Out” (Teaser)

Terry Bradshaw is back to rep Tide during the Super Bowl again this year, though the teaser doesn’t offer much in terms of what to expect. It simply features the former Steelers quarterback being locked out of his trailer. You’ll have to tune in Sunday to see what happens to Terry.

Michelob Ultra – “The Perfect Fit”

Once upon a time, Chris Pratt was a heavyset, unkempt fellow playing Andy Dwyer on “Parks & Recreation.” Then he underwent a dramatic body transformation to become one of Hollywood’s leading action stars, and now he’s headlining Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl ad because he “defines what it means to live fit and live fun.” Andy Dwyer would have been the spokesman for something like Pabst Blue Ribbon or Busch Light. Or Tide Pods.

Universal Studios – “Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback”

Did you really expect Peyton Manning not to be featured in a Super Bowl commercial? This year, the legendary QB is “quarterbacking” a family’s trip to Universal Studios.

Amazon – Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan”

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, will have its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, and it will promote the new series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” The show will star John Krasinski (“The Office”) in the titular role, making him the fifth actor to take on Jack Ryan, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

Doritos & Mountain Dew – Blaze vs. Ice

I bet you didn’t expect to see Peter Dinklage channeling his inner Busta Rhymes or Morgan Freeman tackling Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” but you’re getting both this Sunday. The two will go head-to-head in a lip sync battle of sorts as they promote Doritos and Mountain Dew.

Lexus – “Black Panther”

Lexus is piggybacking on one of 2018’s most-hyped films, Marvel’s “Black Panther,” for their Super Bowl ad this year. The car company’s spot will feature the movie’s star, Chadwick Boseman, in an action-packed ad that should get the engines revving for comic book fans.

Febreze – “The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink”

This year’s Febreze ad goes hard in the “Bathroom Humor” department.

Groupon – “Who Wouldn’t?”

Following her amazing Groupon story told on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Girls Trip” actress Tiffany Haddish scored a gig as spokeswoman for the company. Now, she’ll be featured in their first Super Bowl ad since 2011.

Avocados From Mexico – (Teaser)

Avocados From Mexico love getting really weird people to do really weird things for their really weird commercials, so it makes sense that Chris Elliott has been enlisted by the company this year. Elliott will have big shoes to fill, as Jon Lovitz was the employed weirdo during last year’s big game.

