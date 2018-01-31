STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A male and female were killed after their speeding Range Rover lost control on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and crashed into the parking lot of a strip mall in the early morning hours Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 2:30 a.m., the SUV carrying two people was traveling down the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard when it lost control, hit three parking meters and a retaining wall and landed in the parking lot of a strip mall which contains several businesses, including a Marshalls.

Police responded and found a male and female who were riding in the vehicle dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The Range Rover was traveling at least twice the 35 mile per hour speed limit, police said. At this time, there is no indication the vehicle was street racing.

Investigators are hoping that security video from businesses in the area will help them identify exactly what caused the crash. There was no immediate word if drugs or alcohol were suspected.

The identity of the victims were not released.

Ventura Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours. It was reopened at around 6 a.m.