It’s Super Bowl time, which means awesome snacks and food to indulge in as you watch the big game. From take home snacks to Super Bowl parties, we’ve rounded up some places to watch and celebrate.

Mohawk Bend

This craft beer restaurant and bar located in the heart of Echo Park will be hosting a Vegan Tailgate Party from 2pm to 7pm on the big game day. Special game day offerings include a 'Vegan Tailgate Platter' which starts at 2pm and lasts until halftime. Or, eat sausage, and pulled pork sliders, beef jerky, fried chicken and more which can be paired with lagers.

Tony’s Darts Away

Beloved Burbank restaurant Tony's Darts Away will be hosting their "Tony's Super Bowl House Party!" from 10am – 1am on Super Bowl Sunday! Special offerings include complimentary bar snacks during the game (chips, pretzels, & crackers), as well as a $2 premium dip (chili, bean, ranch and queso), as well as breakfast burritos. The full menu is also available.

Beelman’s

The recently opened Beelman's is a 100% plant based restaurant in DTLA with an Asian influenced menu by Chef Caroline Concha which will be playing the game with sound on, in addition to a special Super Bowl Themed Menu Bracket "pitting cities' favorite dishes against each other". Bite into a special New England Patriots Corn Chowder and a Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheese Steak.

Brennan’s

Brennan's in Marina Del Rey, the recently re-opened restaurant and bar currently under new ownership with a remodeled space, new menus, turtle sanctuaries and more is hosting a Super Bowl house party for the occasion. Specials include Buffalo cauliflower, buffalo chicken pizzas, vegan chili fries, soft pretzels with beer cheese and canned beer all day for just $5!

Sixth St. Tavern

Sixth St. Tavern, Downtown LA's very own modern American craft beer restaurant and bar, will be playing the game with sound on, in addition to a special Super Bowl Themed Menu Bracket "pitting cities' favorite dishes against each other", with a special New England Patriots Clam Chowdah and a Philadelphia Eagles Pork n Rabe.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus, the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept will be playing the game at all Biergarten locations and offering their special Sunday Funday happy hour from 3pm-12am. Specials include: $2 off draft beer and wine, $3 PBR 16oz cans, $2 off single Mix Well Drinks, and $1.25 sliders tots & fries.

Proud Bird

