2141 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 483-2337
www.mohawk.la
This craft beer restaurant and bar located in the heart of Echo Park will be hosting a Vegan Tailgate Party from 2pm to 7pm on the big game day. Special game day offerings include a ‘Vegan Tailgate Platter’ which starts at 2pm and lasts until halftime. Or, eat sausage, and pulled pork sliders, beef jerky, fried chicken and more which can be paired with lagers.
1710 W Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 253-1710
www.tonysda.com
Beloved Burbank restaurant Tony’s Darts Away will be hosting their “Tony’s Super Bowl House Party!” from 10am – 1am on Super Bowl Sunday! Special offerings include complimentary bar snacks during the game (chips, pretzels, & crackers), as well as a $2 premium dip (chili, bean, ranch and queso), as well as breakfast burritos. The full menu is also available.
600 S. Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 622-1022
www.beelmans.com
The recently opened Beelman’s is a 100% plant based restaurant in DTLA with an Asian influenced menu by Chef Caroline Concha which will be playing the game with sound on, in addition to a special Super Bowl Themed Menu Bracket “pitting cities’ favorite dishes against each other”. Bite into a special New England Patriots Corn Chowder and a Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheese Steak.
4089 Lincoln Blvd
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 443-5119
Brennan’s in Marina Del Rey, the recently re-opened restaurant and bar currently under new ownership with a remodeled space, new menus, turtle sanctuaries and more is hosting a Super Bowl house party for the occasion. Specials include Buffalo cauliflower, buffalo chicken pizzas, vegan chili fries, soft pretzels with beer cheese and canned beer all day for just $5!
630 W. 6TH St. 116-B/C
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 614-1900
www.sixthstreettavern.com
Sixth St. Tavern, Downtown LA’s very own modern American craft beer restaurant and bar, will be playing the game with sound on, in addition to a special Super Bowl Themed Menu Bracket “pitting cities’ favorite dishes against each other”, with a special New England Patriots Clam Chowdah and a Philadelphia Eagles Pork n Rabe.
4089 Lincoln Blvd
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 443-5119
www.doghaus.com
Dog Haus, the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept will be playing the game at all Biergarten locations and offering their special Sunday Funday happy hour from 3pm-12am. Specials include: $2 off draft beer and wine, $3 PBR 16oz cans, $2 off single Mix Well Drinks, and $1.25 sliders tots & fries.
11022 Aviation Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Proud Bird, the aviation-themed food bazaar with stunning views of the LAX runways, will be hosting specials all day long! From 3pm to 6:30pm, indulge with an All You Can Eat pass from the Food Bazaar ($29.95 for adults and $19.99 for kids 5-12) featuring Bludso’s BBQ, Pizza, Burgers, Salads, Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Wings, Hot Dogs and Nachos! The bazaar will also be hosting Happy Hour Specials at the Mile High Club Bar & Lounge, with $3 Bud Light Draft, $4.50 Craft Draft Beers, $5 Well Drinks and $6 wines. Watch the game on the multiple high definition TVs set up around the bar, and enter the raffle for a chance to win goodies before the night is over!
9343 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(323) 230-5027
www.cava.com
CAVA, a chef-driven craft casual Mediterranean concept produces a line of handcrafted dips and spreads sold in over 200 Whole Foods Markets. It is perfect for dipping at home, or using as a base to your favorite dip recipe. Dip flavors include: Eggplant + Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion Hummus, Harissa, Crazy Feta, Tzatziki, and Kalamata Hummus.