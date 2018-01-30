HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — The popular hiking spot Runyon Canyon could get a makeover.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to start a study for potential upgrades. They include safety and environmental improvements.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, neighbors in the Hollywood Hills also say they would like something done about rowdy crowds and parking problems.

“It becomes actually violent,” said neighbor Anastasia Mann, head of the local neighborhood council. “One of the things these neighbors have to put up with is actual physical fights. People fighting over a parking spot.”

“Sometimes the cars will be lined up coming down the street in front of our house. We can’t even get out,” said neighbor Lyn Lockhart, who has lived on the Mulholland Drive side of the park for two decades. “It’s a weekday. A Tuesday, and yet the lot is absolutely full.”

He says drivers speed down his street and kick up tons of dirt and leave trash behind.

Parking enforcement officers have been there to regulate the traffic coming in and out of the parking lot, but neighbors say they want more.

“To charge for parking is one suggestion. To have shuttles and drop off points for Lyft and Uber,” said Mann. She also suggests a ticket system. “So, no ticket, no entry,” she said.

Hiker Lita Lewis says people shouldn’t have to pay for access to public space.

“I think if we’re then charged as local residents, tax payers also, I think it would kind of, you know, disappoint and aggravate us a little,” said Lewis.

City Councilman David Ryu says the city will study options at Runyon Canyon for the next few months.

“We want to make sure that we get people out of their cars and into our parks,” said Ryu. “We want to ensure safety and access for all of our visitors.”