NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police seek a man and a woman accused of swindling a 75-year-old woman out of roughly $45,000 under the guise of good Samaritans looking to donate it to a local church.
Police say the couple approached the woman in the parking lot of a North Hollywood shopping center on the morning of Jan. 23. They then told the woman they were “about to leave town and needed help to donate money to a local church. The suspects told the victim they received a large sum of money and they could not take the money with them to their home country,” police said.
The suspects then drove the woman to several banks to withdraw the “good faith” funds and sped off with them when they dropped her off at her home.
The male suspect is described as black or Hispanic, 60 to 65 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and roughly 140 pounds.
The woman was also black or Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet tall and roughly 125 pounds. She is said to have an “accent.”
The suspects’ vehicle was described as a late-model, blue Toyota Camry.
People with information about the case are encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood station at (818) 754-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
