LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — CBS News has obtained an interview with the man who sold ammunition to the man would ultimately carry out the Las Vegas massacre.

Douglas Haig, who was questioned by federal agents just hours after the mass shooting, describes his first encounter with Stephen Paddock. Haig is speaking exclusively to CBS News as we’ve just learned he was initially considered a person of interest in the case. Haig once had his own side business selling ammunition and sold ammo to Paddock not knowing weeks later Paddock would open fire on a concert from the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Their first meeting was at a gun show in Las Vegas.

“He wanted to put a deal together,” Haig said. “The young man pointed at him 20 feet away, and I said, ‘well, when he wants to, he’ll come over.’ Well, he never did come over,” Haig said.

Several weeks later in Phoenix, where Haig lives, Paddock showed up again at another gun show. This time Haig had what Paddock wanted, but it was at Haig’s home, so Paddock met him there.

“He showed up. He told me exactly what he wanted. I handed him a box with the ammunition in it. He paid me and he left.”

Haig says he sold Paddock tracer ammunition, which makes rounds look almost like fireworks. Nothing about the killer would trigger any major concerns for Haig. He was polite and well-mannered he said.

“I couldn’t detect anything wrong with this guy. Usually folks that have bad intent…or they say something wrong, or just imply they’re going to do something illegal or against the law, I refuse service.”

Haig says federal agents connected him with Paddock because he put the ammo he sold Paddock in an Amazon box with his name and address. That box Haig says was found in Paddock’s hotel room.

He felt so guilty about what happened he closed up his business. CBS News will have more of the interview on CBS This Morning.