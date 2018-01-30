LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council moved forward today on an attempt to be a host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup men’s soccer tournament, as part of a joint bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Los Angeles was selected to be among 32 potential host cities last year by the United Bid Committee for North America. If the North American bid is successful, the United States would stage 60 matches, and Mexico and Canada 10 apiece.

“Los Angeles is ripe for this opportunity with the infrastructure already in place or in the works to accommodate millions of visitors,” Councilman Joe Buscaino said.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, along with the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the under-construction Rams-Chargers football stadium in Inglewood, would be potential sites for games as part of the bid. The Rose Bowl was a venue when the United States hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994 and the women’s World Cup in 1999.

If the United Bid is selected by FIFA, at least 12 cities will be selected as venues for games, according to the United Bid Committee.

The motion, which was approved on a 15-0 vote, directs the chief legislative analyst, with the assistance of the city administrative officer, the city attorney, the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, to review and report with recommendations on the agreements necessary to submit a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

