LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Power forward Blake Griffin thanked the Los Angeles Clippers and their fans Tuesday morning in his first public statement since being shipped to the Detroit Pistons in the most shocking trade of the NBA season so far.

Griffin wrote on his Twitter page that he “needed a night to digest and reflect on what happened.”

The Clippers sent Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons in exchange for a haul that includes Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and a 2018 protected first round pick (1 through 4) and a 2019 second round pick.

Griffin was in his ninth season with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009. The trade is even more stunning given that the Clippers gave Griffin a 5-year, $173 million contract this summer.

“Needed a night to digest and reflect on what happened… From being a #1 pick, to Lob City, to six straight Playoff appearances, I am so proud to have been part of the success of the Clippers organization,” Griffin wrote. “LA has been my home since I started in the league and I will be forever grateful to the city for embracing me and supporting me. To the fans, you have been awesome every step of the way. Thank you for your years of support. Now I’m ready to for the next chapter, getting to work and helping the Detroit Pistons make a run in the Eastern Conference.”

The Clippers sent perennial All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in the offseason. The loss of Griffin leaves only center DeAndre Jordan as the remaining star from the trio that made several playoff runs. There have been rumors that Jordan could be traded before the Feb. 8 deadline as well.

The trade seems to signify the Clippers are hitting the reset button and looking to rebuild.