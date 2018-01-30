Visit Urban Light
LACMA
5905 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 857-6000
www.lacma.org
If you’re looking for an evening of art, culture and fantastic food, LACMA is a great place to spend it perusing the paintings and art exhibits at LACMA and dining on a delectable food. Or, why not stop by the iconic Urban Light outdoor exhibit just outside the museum before or after dinner to take a romantic photo with your special someone?
Take A Gondola Ride
Gondola Aventures
Newport Beach
www.gondola.com
You’ll have to take a little trip south of LA to cruise the Newport Beach marina for this romantic activity! Since 1993, they have been offering gondola cruises using real rowing gondolas imported from Venice, Italy. Opt for rose petals scattered on the gondola, custom chocolates, and even a foot-long solid chocolate gondola to make it more romantic!
Take A Cooking Class
Hipcooks
www.hipcooks.com
Some couples like a casual dinner, others like an activity. If you’re in the latter group, why not choose a cooking class before or on Valentine’s Day? If you choose before, you can cook a dinner at home with your sweetheart. Hipcooks offers hands-on cooking classes for first-timers and seasoned cooks alike. Measuring implements are banned, tasting is encouraged, and your inner chef is invited to play. What’s even cooler is that every class ends with a dinner party!
Go On A Fun Malibu Wine Safari
Malibu Wines
32111 Mulholland Hwy.
Malibu, CA 90265
(818) 497-2206
www.lasafaris.com
Join a wine safari and take a classic adventure around a thousand-acre vineyard and ranch. The Malibu Wine Safari includes scenic stops for wine pairings, plus the chance to meet zebras, camels, alpacas, and bison. Six different wines are served, all sourced from local area vineyards. Tours take place on open-air safari vehicles with tiered seating, and last between one and two and a half hours. Make a toast to romance!
Check In To A Romantic Hotel
Multiple Locations
Los Angeles has plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to get a little R&R at a romantic hotel. From Shutters on the Beach and Casa del Mar in Santa Monica to the Hotel Bel Air, the Chateau Marmont, and Terranea in Palos Verdes, there are plenty of great hotels to check into.
Go Wine Tasting
Multiple Locations
What’s better than a few glasses or a bottle of wine to indulge in on Valentine’s Day? Wally’s in Beverly Hills has a terrific wine bar to sit and enjoy the beautiful weather, or try Melrose’s Vinoteque, Bodega Wine Bar in Santa Monica, Silver Lake Wine, and the always dependable Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks. View our Guide To The Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles for more options.
Seed Floral
1069 N Fairfax Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-8481
www.seedfloral.com
West Hollywood’s Seed Floral is a stylish flower shop offering creative arrangements, plants & gift boxes utilizing all types of flowers. If you’re looking for something unique, special and one-of-a-kind for that person in your life for Valentine’s Day, Seed Floral is one of the best places in the city to visit. The attentive and skilled staff here can help you put together a bouquet using a variety of flower types as well. Skip the typical bouquet of just red roses, and visit Seed Floral for bouquets made up of a variety of flower types. They can help you create something truly exceptional and outstanding that will exceed your expectations. Seed Floral also offer beautiful arrangements for weddings, and for other events as well.
The Empty Vase Florist
9033 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 278-1988
www.emptyvase.com
The folks at The Empty Vase Florists are some of the best in town and can put together any type of arrangement you could ever want. From bouquets of red roses to special arrangements and more, the customer service here is top notch and so are the flowers.