Looking to go beyond the usual dinner date for Valentine’s Day this year? How about a sailing trip, or why not visit a museum, and see a live show? Any of the ideas below will get you on your way for a romantic date with a loved one or a special time with family and friends. Mix it up, try something new and spread the love.

Places To Go



Visit Urban Light

www.lacma.org LACMA5905 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 If you’re looking for an evening of art, culture and fantastic food, LACMA is a great place to spend it perusing the paintings and art exhibits at LACMA and dining on a delectable food. Or, why not stop by the iconic Urban Light outdoor exhibit just outside the museum before or after dinner to take a romantic photo with your special someone?



Take A Gondola Ride

www.gondola.com (credit: Gondola Adventures)Gondola AventuresNewport Beach You’ll have to take a little trip south of LA to cruise the Newport Beach marina for this romantic activity! Since 1993, they have been offering gondola cruises using real rowing gondolas imported from Venice, Italy. Opt for rose petals scattered on the gondola, custom chocolates, and even a foot-long solid chocolate gondola to make it more romantic!



Take A Cooking Class

www.hipcooks.com (credit: Shutterstock)Hipcooks Some couples like a casual dinner, others like an activity. If you’re in the latter group, why not choose a cooking class before or on Valentine’s Day? If you choose before, you can cook a dinner at home with your sweetheart. Hipcooks offers hands-on cooking classes for first-timers and seasoned cooks alike. Measuring implements are banned, tasting is encouraged, and your inner chef is invited to play. What’s even cooler is that every class ends with a dinner party!



Go On A Fun Malibu Wine Safari

www.lasafaris.com Malibu Wines32111 Mulholland Hwy.Malibu, CA 90265(818) 497-2206 Join a wine safari and take a classic adventure around a thousand-acre vineyard and ranch. The Malibu Wine Safari includes scenic stops for wine pairings, plus the chance to meet zebras, camels, alpacas, and bison. Six different wines are served, all sourced from local area vineyards. Tours take place on open-air safari vehicles with tiered seating, and last between one and two and a half hours. Make a toast to romance!



Check In To A Romantic Hotel

Los Angeles has plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to get a little R&R at a romantic hotel. From Shutters on the Beach and Casa del Mar in Santa Monica to the Hotel Bel Air, the Chateau Marmont, and Terranea in Palos Verdes, there are plenty of great hotels to check into. (credit: Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel)Multiple LocationsLos Angeles has plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to get a little R&R at a romantic hotel. From Shutters on the Beach and Casa del Mar in Santa Monica to the Hotel Bel Air, the Chateau Marmont, and Terranea in Palos Verdes, there are plenty of great hotels to check into.



Go Wine Tasting

What’s better than a few glasses or a bottle of wine to indulge in on Valentine’s Day? Wally’s in Beverly Hills has a terrific wine bar to sit and enjoy the beautiful weather, or try Melrose’s Vinoteque, Bodega Wine Bar in Santa Monica, Silver Lake Wine, and the always dependable Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks. View our (credit: Shutterstock)Multiple LocationsWhat’s better than a few glasses or a bottle of wine to indulge in on Valentine’s Day? Wally’s in Beverly Hills has a terrific wine bar to sit and enjoy the beautiful weather, or try Melrose’s Vinoteque, Bodega Wine Bar in Santa Monica, Silver Lake Wine, and the always dependable Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks. View our Guide To The Best Wine Bars In Los Angeles for more options.

Flowers



www.seedfloral.com (credit: Seed Floral)1069 N Fairfax AveWest Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 848-8481 West Hollywood’s Seed Floral is a stylish flower shop offering creative arrangements, plants & gift boxes utilizing all types of flowers. If you’re looking for something unique, special and one-of-a-kind for that person in your life for Valentine’s Day, Seed Floral is one of the best places in the city to visit. The attentive and skilled staff here can help you put together a bouquet using a variety of flower types as well. Skip the typical bouquet of just red roses, and visit Seed Floral for bouquets made up of a variety of flower types. They can help you create something truly exceptional and outstanding that will exceed your expectations. Seed Floral also offer beautiful arrangements for weddings, and for other events as well.



