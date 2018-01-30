LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “Glee” actor Mark Salling – who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges last year — has died in an apparent suicide, according to multiple reports.

A body was found in the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday morning. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the body belongs to Mark Salling. TMZ reports that authorities believe Salling died of suicide.

His family confirmed the death to The Blast in a statement which read:

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

In December, Salling plead guilty to possessing child pornography in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles. He was expected to be sentenced in March to between four and seven years in prison. Salling had agreed to serve at least four years behind bars, according to his plea agreement.

Salling, best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the now-defunct Fox series, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash drive.

Salling was named in a two-count indictment stemming from a December 2015 raid on his home when Los Angeles police detectives found thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, according to court papers. Once investigators realized the scope of the illegal collection, the matter was referred to federal authorities for further action.

Salling was accused of receiving at least one illicit image and a pornographic video of young girls via the internet and being in possession of a 16-gigabyte USB flash drive that contained two videos showing girls who were younger than 12, according to the indictment.

Although facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, Salling’s plea deal calls for a sentence of between four and seven years behind bars.

