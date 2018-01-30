Filed Under:LAPD, lapd cadet scandal
cain lapd Former LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Sex With 15 Year Old Cadet

An undated photograph of Robert Cain, 31, a former Los Angeles police officer who was arrested in connection with the department’s cadet scandal in June 2017. (CBS News/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles police officer has pleaded not guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old girl who was in the LAPD’s cadet program.

City News Service says Robert Cain entered pleas Tuesday to unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation involving a person under 16 and committing lewd acts on a child.

Prosecutors say Cain, a 10-year veteran, had a relationship with the girl last June.

Cain’s arrest resulted after police uncovered a scandal in which cadets were joyriding in police cars, using stun guns and other equipment and impersonating officers.

If convicted, Cain could face up to seven years and eight months in state prison.

He’s already been sentenced to two years in county jail on weapons violations stemming from a search of his home.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch