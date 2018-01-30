ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Hopefully cooler heads will prevail at the “Happiest Place On Earth”.

Several visitors to Disneyland Resort shared images of animatronic characters on popular rides with their heads dangling from their robotic bodies.

One video posted Jan. 28 on social media showed a headless Ursula singing to riders on Little Mermaid’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

The little brother Twitter user M Lilah can be heard in the video saying, “It’s broken!” while passing by decapitated robot.

The longtime favorite “Pirates Of The Carribean” ride at Disneyland proper was also experiencing similar issues after another character was seen beheaded.

Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

Disney’s The Headless Horseman was unavailable for comment, but some upset visitors took to social media to complain.

I hope someone told maintenance about the severed heads… it’s seems the rides were up for a good amount of time considereing the severity of the issue. Sad! — Average Disney Fan (@matt_bradz09) January 29, 2018

Two animatroncs lost their heads in two different Disney parks this weekend? That's an odd coincidence… — Oswald Mercurial (@disnerd5571) January 29, 2018

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE HEADS AT DISNEY — Heather (@xoheatha) January 30, 2018

#ThingsThatCreepMeOut

Disney Parks now that the characters lost their heads and kept singing. #Disney #Decapitation — Tammi LongTammiLand1 (@TammiLand1) January 30, 2018