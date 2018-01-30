Filed Under:Animatronic, Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Hopefully cooler heads will prevail at the “Happiest Place On Earth”.

Several visitors to Disneyland Resort shared images of animatronic characters on popular rides with their heads dangling from their robotic bodies.

One video posted Jan. 28 on social media showed a headless Ursula singing to riders on Little Mermaid’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure.

The little brother Twitter user M Lilah can be heard in the video saying, “It’s broken!” while passing by decapitated robot.

The longtime favorite “Pirates Of The Carribean” ride at Disneyland proper was also experiencing similar issues after another character was seen beheaded.

Disney’s The Headless Horseman was unavailable for comment, but some upset visitors took to social media to complain.

Comments (2)
  1. Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:26 am

    The Pirates incident was at Disneyland Paris, not the one in Anaheim.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Philip Vanguard says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    The Pirates issue happened at DisneyLand Paris…which feels much more fitting.

    Reply Report comment

