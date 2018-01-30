HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The CEO of the Huntington Beach-based action sports clothing company Boardriders Inc. was missing at sea following a boating accident in southwest France Tuesday.
Pierre Agnes had gone out fishing as he usually does to start his day, according to officials with the parent company of the Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands. Later, the 54-year-old executive’s empty boat washed ashore on the beach near his hometown.
The company issued the following statement:
“The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news. Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited. We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre’s family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers.”
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)