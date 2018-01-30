“heART bEAT”
Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
www.scfta.org
On February 14, 2018, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the place to be! Enjoy a delicious meal at Leatherby’s Café Rouge, and sip on specialty cocktails outside from Center 360 Cafe. A singles celebration on the plaza will include Casual Encounters, a live karaoke band that’s sure to be awesome!
“How I Became A Pirate”
Irvine Barclay Theatre
www.thebarclay.org
Celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days earlier on Sunday, February 11, 2018 by seeing “How I Became A Pirate.” Produced by Dallas Children’s Theater, go on a musical excursion as young Jeremy Jacobs joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure.
“Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook”
South Coast Repertory
www.scr.org
This performance isn’t on Valentine’s Day, but you can experience it on Sunday, February 11, 2018 before the day of love. The world’s funniest grade-school know-it-all (Junie B.) is back and she is convinced that someone took her furry black mittens at recess. When she finds a cool pen on the floor, she decides to keep it, but experiences bad dreams because of it. Follow along this play by Allison Gregory for a charming story!