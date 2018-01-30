WATCH LIVE: Helicopter Crashes Into OC Home; 1 Dead | Complete Coverage |
Filed Under:Best Of Orange County, Eat See Play, Irvine Barclay Theatre, Plays, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, South Coast Repertory, Theatre, Valentine's Day
(Credit: RMA Photography)
Valentine’s Day in Orange County will be filled with laughter, love, dance and music. The shows below feature a variety of entertainment genres, styles and themes to make this year’s celebration of love the best one yet.
rhsch1 Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Orange County

(Credit: RMA Photography)


“heART bEAT”
Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
www.scfta.org

On February 14, 2018, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the place to be! Enjoy a delicious meal at Leatherby’s Café Rouge, and sip on specialty cocktails outside from Center 360 Cafe. A singles celebration on the plaza will include Casual Encounters, a live karaoke band that’s sure to be awesome!

04img 7116 Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Orange County

(credit: Irvine Barclay Theatre)


“How I Became A Pirate”
Irvine Barclay Theatre
www.thebarclay.org

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days earlier on Sunday, February 11, 2018 by seeing “How I Became A Pirate.” Produced by Dallas Children’s Theater, go on a musical excursion as young Jeremy Jacobs joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure.

south coast repertory Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Orange County

(Credit: South Coast Repertory)


“Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook”
South Coast Repertory
www.scr.org

This performance isn’t on Valentine’s Day, but you can experience it on Sunday, February 11, 2018 before the day of love. The world’s funniest grade-school know-it-all (Junie B.) is back and she is convinced that someone took her furry black mittens at recess. When she finds a cool pen on the floor, she decides to keep it, but experiences bad dreams because of it. Follow along this play by Allison Gregory for a charming story!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch