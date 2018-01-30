LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council approved a $50,000 reward Tuesday in an effort to encourage the public to provide authorities with information involving the murder of a 21-year-old in Historic Filipinotown.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Juan Carlos Luna had attended a party in Koreatown the night before his body was found on the morning of Sept. 17, 2017.
Police say Luna, who was from Glendale, suffered multiple stab wounds and died from his injuries.
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, along with Luna’s brother and parents, announced the reward offer during a press conference.
“With this reward offer,” said Councilman O’Farrell, “we hope to compel members of the public to step up and assist our partners of the Los Angeles Police Department with this investigation.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Luna family.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Rampart Division at 213-484-3650.