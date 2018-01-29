(credit: Aleksandar Milutinovic/shutterstock)

Some may consider the pomp and circumstance surrounding February 14th a bit manufactured; however to many, Valentine’s Day is the sweetest (and most delicious,) day of the year. The romantic foodies here at CBS Los Angeles certainly think so. Already disguised as the designated the “mandatory date night” of the year, there is no better excuse to grab a reservation (soon) and let your senses explode while gazing into the eyes of the one you love.



Napa Valley Grille

Westwood

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.com Westwood(310) 824-3322 Spend Valentine’s Day at one of Westwood’s best restaurants! Featuring a special menu, choose from starts like a garden salad with broccoli rabe, asparagus, sugar snap peas and white balsamic vinaigrette, or a lobster bisque. Mains include a Skuna Bay salmon with fennel broth, or a 12 oz bone in New York strip steak. Then, share a chocolate cake for two dessert with your special someone. The multi-course meal is $135/person.



Café Pinot

Downtown LA

(213) 239­-6500

www.cafepinot.com Downtown LA(213) 239­-6500 Experience the lush garden setting surrounded by stunning skyline views of Downtown Los Angeles for Valentine’s Day! Café Pinot is considered one of DTLA’s most romantic restaurants and this year they will be offering their “Taste of Love” special menu, with items like oysters, a little gem lettuce salad, uni spaghetti, and mains like halibut, a braised lamb shank, beef tenderloin and more! Want something sweet? No problem! Opt for a strawberry parfait or their chocolate passion cream.



71Above

Downtown LA

(213) 712-2683

www.71above.com Downtown LA(213) 712-2683 Located at the top of the U.S. Bank Tower, the views at 71Above are like no other and will undoubtedly make you and your date’s jaw drop. Enjoy an elegant meal overlooking the city for Valentine’s Day this year! The four course dinner will include items like a chestnut soup, and charred broccolini to start, as well as grilled prawns and tagliatelle. For mains, opt for a Ora King salmon, a roastec chicken breast with foie gras and wild rice, or a rib-eye steak with potatoes, baby leeks, onion cream and sherry. Caramel chocolate cake and a coconut custard top off the menu for dessert. View the full menu.



Love & Salt

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-5252

www.loveandsaltla.com Manhattan Beach(310) 545-5252 An ideal dinner spot after a stroll on the beach, Love & Salt offers a romantic seaside setting for Valentine’s Day. To celebrate the holiday, chef Michael Fiorelli serves dishes inspired by Italian classics in addition to the restaurant’s á la carte menu. Specials include pane bianco ($9), bread filled with roasted garlic, parmesan and oven-dried tomatoes; and long-stem Pugliese artichokes with marinated zucchini, pine nuts, pecorino toscano, arugula ($16) to start; followed by wood-oven baked lasagna with a slow-cooked bolognese ($24), and a dry-aged grilled Flannery ribeye with wood-roasted baby carrots, barley risotto, black truffle butter and carrot top gremolata ($60). For dessert, guests can indulge in a chocolate pudding cream pie ($9) or share a plate of Love & Salt’s signature warm Italian donuts.



Manuela

Downtown LA

(323) 849-0480

www.manuela-la.com Downtown LA(323) 849-0480 To celebrate Valentine’s Day Manuela is offering an a la carte menu alongside some special items to share with your Valentine, including Shigoku oysters, scallops, grilled lamb chops, slow braised Strauss short ribs, and seared foie gras. For dessert? Try the truffle gnudi with shaved chocolate.



Kendall’s Brasserie and Bar

Downtown LA

(213) 972-­7322

www.kendallsbrasserie.com Downtown LA(213) 972-­7322 Sophisticated, French favorites are abound at this romantic restaurant in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, courtesy of Executive Chef Jean Pierre Bosc. Located at the Los Angeles Music Center, Kendall’s Brasserie serves Parisian romance through authentic, sumptuous, French brasserie fare which is perfect for Valentine’s Day. Menu highlights for this Valentine’s Day include a squash bisque, a house cured salmon, 6 oysters on the half shell, seared sea scallops and more to start. For mains, a beef duo of a prime flat iron steak with beef short ribs is on offer, as well as loup de mer, a duck breast, and a lamb shank. Dessert is delicious and you can choose between a chocolate passion cream cake or a strawberry parfait.



The Pikey

Hollywood

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com Hollywood(323) 850-5400 Boasting a classic Hollywood room that dates back to 1934,The Pikey offers a festive atmosphere complemented with quality food and cocktails. The Pikey is offering a special V-Day menu, including dinner specials like twice cooked hummus, oysters rockefeller, a pan roasted filet mignon, and a lobster thermidor. For dessert, bite into a vanilla bean and cinnamon creme brûlée!



Ray’ & Stark Bar

LACMA

Mid-Wilshire

(323) 857-6180

www.raysandstarkbar.com LACMAMid-Wilshire(323) 857-6180 After your artsy Valentine’s Day, head over to Ray’ & Stark Bar for their ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ menu the day before Valentine’s Day on February 13, 2018 from 4-8pm. With a great view of their infamous art installation “Urban Lights,” restaurant visitors will get to dine on items including a variety of pizzas, a Kobe beef cheeseburger, loup de mer, steak and frites, a 14 oz rib eye steak, a lobster salad and much more! View the full menu.



1 Pico

Santa Monica

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Santa Monica(310) 587-1717 With an inimitable view of the Pacific Ocean, 1 Pico is offering a romantic Valentine’s Day feast. Priced at $115 per person, guests will enjoy a prix-fixe menu with starters that include Homemade Tagliolini and Heirloom Tomato Soup; entrees with standouts like Grilled Domestic Wagyu Tenderloin and Maine Lobster and sweet treats including Red Velvet Macaron Semifreddo and Cioccolato Cremoso. View the full menu.



Kettle Black

Silver Lake

(323) 641-3705

www.kettleblackla.com Silver Lake(323) 641-3705 Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day in Silver Lake! To celebrate, Executive Chef Peter Macias will offer a special prix fixe menu for the evening at Kettle Black with starts like a broccoli rabe caesar salad, as well as rock crab claws with drawn butter. For entrees, dine on a duck breast, a truffle tagliatelle with winter black truffles, or a beef caramelle with walnuts, and scallions. Dessert will be sweet with a triple chocolate cheesecake!



Sawyer

Silver Lake

(323) 641-3709

www.sawyerlosangeles.com Silver Lake(323) 641-3709 Enjoy options including a chilled seafood platter served with capital oysters, chilled shrimp and cocktail sauce as you sip on delicious cocktails at Sawyer! Other top options include rock crab claws with drawn butter with truffle aioli, a 31 day dry aged 16oz prime rib eye steak with truffled potatoes and au poivre and more! For dessert, bite into a chocolate torte with hazelnut mousse, white chocolate pearls, and raspberry.



Connie & Teds

West Hollywood

(323) 848-2722

www.connieandteds.com West Hollywood(323) 848-2722 Not making guests beholden to a prix-fixe Valentine’s Day “lover’s menu” of any kind, guests can indulge in any and all of their favorites from Connie and Ted’s, including oysters, Lobster Rolls, Stuffies, and more, all from the regular menu with no strings attached – it’s the best anti-Valentine’s Day spot to visit, where you can be yourself and enjoy a good meal without any of the usual holiday fanfare. On a fun note – Connie and Ted’s will also be handing out Lonely Hearts Pins to all diners, and any in need of a love connection, and will also be setting up an Instagram ready love seat for photos in the lounge!



Herringbone Santa Monica

1755 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 This scenic eatery & bar which boasts a market-fresh seafood menu in a garden-chic setting with patios will be offering a terrific Valentine’s Day menu this year. Couples looking for a romantic experience can opt for a special Valentine’s Day menu this year. The $95 prix-fixe menu will offer options including oysters, a scallop crudo with blood orange agua chile and scallions, sashimi, a beet salad, a beef carpaccio, lobster dumplings and more to start. For your third course, delicious entrees include a pumpkin risotto with basil and roasted cipollini onions, as well as seared scallops, a whole grilled lobster, a prime dry aged rib eye and more. Bite into a coconut panna cotta, and more for dessert.



Toscana

11633 San Vicente Blvd #100

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-2448

www.toscanabrentwood.com 11633 San Vicente Blvd #100Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 820-2448 Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Toscana and Bar Toscana with romantic specialties and delicious cocktails this year! Specials will include a Maine lobster salad with pistacchio crust and citrus dressing, a risotto with pear and gorgonzola cheese and red wine reduction, as well as a lamp chop dish.



E.P. & L.P.

West Hollywood

(310) 855-9955

www.eplosangeles.com West Hollywood(310) 855-9955 For Valentine’s this year, E.P. & L.P. is the place to be. Chef Louis knows the way to your heart with a special Valentine’s Day Lovers Menu ($99 per person) at EP Restaurant, featuring new modern Asian dishes, prepared specially for the day. At arrival, drink Champagne, and then indulge in everything from a grilled lobster salad with green mango, cartelized cashews and jalapeños, a Japanese crunchy chicken with spicy mayo, as well as a twice cooked short rib, heavenly braised vegetables and more.



Rustic Canyon

Santa Monica

310) 393-7050

www.rusticcanyonrestaurant.com Santa Monica310) 393-7050 Rustic Canyon is doing their beloved family-style, prix-fixe dinner for $105/person, with an optional wine pairing for $55/person. It’s ideal for couples, double dates, families, and groups of friends, with each table choosing 6 out of 12 dishes to be sent out in 3-4 courses. Highlights include Prime New York Strip with yam pavé and truffle, Squid Ink Chitarra with ridgeback prawns, and chef Jeremy Fox’s signature Peas and White Chocolate. Reservations are strongly recommended.



Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Santa Monica

310) 393-7050

www.rusticcanyonrestaurant.com Santa Monica310) 393-7050 On Valentine’s Day Esters is keeping it easy, breezy, and fun for couples and groups of friends with flights of 3 bubbles for $20 and oyster pairings for 3/$15 and 6/$28.



Cliff’s Edge

Silver Lake

(323) 666-6116

www.cliffsedgecafe.com Silver Lake(323) 666-6116 For Valentine’s this year, Cliff’s Edge is offering a tasty $75 prix fixe menu of three courses plus an amuse bouche. Celebrate Valentine’s Day outside on the beautiful patio and enjoy items like harissa seared scallops; short rib with celery root and black trumpets; roasted cauliflower; wild mushroom cavatelli and much more.



AOC Wine Bar & Restaurant

West Hollywood

(310) 859-9859

www.aocwinebar.com West Hollywood(310) 859-9859 Dine on a special menu at this romantic wine bar and restaurant. Their Valentine’s Day menu is $115 per person with a $40 per person supplemental wine pairing, including food like a soft polenta with wild mushrooms; Spanish fried chicken with chile-cumin butter; grilled asparagus; roasted root vegetables; a grilled salmon with green beans and chorizo vegetables and so much more!



