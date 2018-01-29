LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People feeling under the weather, dehydrated or drained now have the opportunity to look to IV infusion as a treatment option.
Drip Doctors in Los Angeles is a health spa that treats customers to IV drips infused with vitamins.
Users claim the treatment is a quick way “to get back on track.”
The infusion, which typically takes around 30 to 45 minutes, matches every client’s specific needs.
“For someone who wants overall energy, we add some B12,” said Drip Doctors co-founder Jamila Sozahdah. “If they want to focus on tissue recovery and skin we add Vitamin C. If someone is feeling sick, we add zinc, magnesium, and calcium. You name it, we have it all.”
Dr. Anthony Ho of Drip Doctors says unlike taking vitamins orally, vitamin taken through an IV drip allows for full absorption of the vitamin.
The cost for the treatment can start at $90 with clients saying the effects typically last for around two weeks.