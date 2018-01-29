CUCINA enoteca
532 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 861-2222
www.urbankitchengroup.com
Tired of the prix fixe menus and coursed out pairings that always seem to define date night? Reinvigorate Valentine’s weekend this year with CUCINA enoteca as they roll out several à la carte dishes that love birds won’t soon forget. Bring your loved one to celebrate Valentine’s Day at CUCINA enoteca Irvine to dine on specials made with love by Chef Tony Trujillo like pasta dishes, a pork chop, a Pacific halibut and much more.
Oak Grill
Island Hotel Newport Beach
690 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 926600
(949) 760-4920
www.islandhotel.com
A delicious dinner and bubbling champagne—what’s not to love? Bring your loved one to Oak Grill for our Valentine’s Day date night, or dine with a group of friends you adore. Their four-course prix fixe dinner menu includes a glass of champagne or rosé, plus a budding rose for your special someone. The $125 per person menu includes items like a creamy lobster bisque, a Valentine’s day salad, a 12 oz bone-in filet, shrimp & mussels, a red snapper milanese and a strawberry au chocolate for dessert.
Leatherby’s Café Rouge
615 Town Center Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 429-7640
www.patinagroup.com
Located within the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Leatherby’s Café Rouge will be offering a prix fixe ‘Tase of Love’ menu for Valentine’s Day. The French fare menu by Executive Chef Greg Stillman will include options like a baby beets salads, lobster toast, a shrimp cocktail, a caesar salad and a wedge salad to start. Steak options include a USDA prime tenderloin, a rib-eye steak, a New York steak, and a flat-iron steak. Or, go for Mary’s Chicken, a Colorado rack lamb, pork and duck options and more! Looking for seafood? No problem! A variety of vegetables are good additions to any main entree.
SHOR American Seafood Grill
Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
11907 Jamboree Road
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 729-6161
newportbeach.hyatt.com
Fresh from the docks daily, SHOR offers simple seafood dishes packed with flavor and fresh ingredients. In addition to offering their regular menu, SHOR American Seafood will of their special $65 per person Valentine’s Day menu with items like a 6 oz Cedar River beef tenderloin, or a butter poached Maine lobster! Then, for dessert, a dark chocolate mouse, vanilla creme brulee or a flourless chocolate cake will top off the evening quite nicely. View the full menu.
The Winery
3131 West Coast Hwy
Newport Beach CA 92663
(714) 258-7600
www.thewinerytustin.com
One of Orange County’s top eateries is celebrating with locals for the love holiday! For $89 per person on Valentine’s Day, indulge in starters like Hawaiian ahi tuna poke with taro chips, a Maine lobster bisque, the Winery house salad, and a burrata salad. For main course options, the beef tenderloin and white shrimp duo is a popular option, as is the lobster, crab and leek risotto, and their jumbo Maine scallops and white shrimp! Desserts are for sharing on V-Day! Bite into the pastry chef’s selection of mini pastries.
Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar
3350 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 442-8593
www.silvertrumpetrestaurant.com
Costa Mesa’s Silver Trumpet restaurant will be offering a 4-course dinner from 5pm to 10pm for $79 per person with options like a cheese fondue, and a fire roasted king trumpet mushroom to start. Then, choose between a prime New York steak, a grilled local halibut, a pain roasted diver scallops and a chicken breast with roasted potatoes. For your last course, dip your spoon into a mousse trifle with Madagascar vanilla bean, chocolate, raspberries, and banana crisps.
Christakis Greek Cuisine
13011 Newport Ave.
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 731-6600
christakisgreekcuisine.com
Add some Greek flare to your Valentine’s Day outing this year and enjoy some of the special entrees offered including Padakia and Saganaki, as well as Mediterranean takes on classics such as filet mignon and sea bass. In addition to the tasty dishes being served, you and your date can enjoy live music throughout the evening. There will also be roses available to give to your love. You can see all of the entrees being served and make your reservations on the website.