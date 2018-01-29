(credit: Shutterstock)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to get into the spirit of romance. Restaurants throughout Orange County are celebrating Cupid’s holiday with special menus guaranteed to make you smitten. Whether you are dining with your sweetheart, or family and friends, each restaurant is bound to make you appreciate the ones you are with, and wish it were Valentine’s Day every day! Here are a few stand­outs you really are not going to want to miss this year!



www.urbankitchengroup.com 532 Spectrum Center DriveIrvine, CA 92618(949) 861-2222 Tired of the prix fixe menus and coursed out pairings that always seem to define date night? Reinvigorate Valentine’s weekend this year with CUCINA enoteca as they roll out several à la carte dishes that love birds won’t soon forget. Bring your loved one to celebrate Valentine’s Day at CUCINA enoteca Irvine to dine on specials made with love by Chef Tony Trujillo like pasta dishes, a pork chop, a Pacific halibut and much more.



www.islandhotel.com Island Hotel Newport Beach690 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 926600(949) 760-4920 A delicious dinner and bubbling champagne—what’s not to love? Bring your loved one to Oak Grill for our Valentine’s Day date night, or dine with a group of friends you adore. Their four-course prix fixe dinner menu includes a glass of champagne or rosé, plus a budding rose for your special someone. The $125 per person menu includes items like a creamy lobster bisque, a Valentine’s day salad, a 12 oz bone-in filet, shrimp & mussels, a red snapper milanese and a strawberry au chocolate for dessert.



www.patinagroup.com 615 Town Center DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 429­-7640 Located within the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Leatherby’s Café Rouge will be offering a prix fixe ‘Tase of Love’ menu for Valentine’s Day. The French fare menu by Executive Chef Greg Stillman will include options like a baby beets salads, lobster toast, a shrimp cocktail, a caesar salad and a wedge salad to start. Steak options include a USDA prime tenderloin, a rib-eye steak, a New York steak, and a flat-iron steak. Or, go for Mary’s Chicken, a Colorado rack lamb, pork and duck options and more! Looking for seafood? No problem! A variety of vegetables are good additions to any main entree.



newportbeach.hyatt.com Hyatt Regency Newport Beach11907 Jamboree RoadNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-6161 Fresh from the docks daily, SHOR offers simple seafood dishes packed with flavor and fresh ingredients. In addition to offering their regular menu, SHOR American Seafood will of their special $65 per person Valentine’s Day menu with items like a 6 oz Cedar River beef tenderloin, or a butter poached Maine lobster! Then, for dessert, a dark chocolate mouse, vanilla creme brulee or a flourless chocolate cake will top off the evening quite nicely. View the full menu.



www.thewinerytustin.com 3131 West Coast HwyNewport Beach CA 92663(714) 258-7600 One of Orange County’s top eateries is celebrating with locals for the love holiday! For $89 per person on Valentine’s Day, indulge in starters like Hawaiian ahi tuna poke with taro chips, a Maine lobster bisque, the Winery house salad, and a burrata salad. For main course options, the beef tenderloin and white shrimp duo is a popular option, as is the lobster, crab and leek risotto, and their jumbo Maine scallops and white shrimp! Desserts are for sharing on V-Day! Bite into the pastry chef’s selection of mini pastries.



www.silvertrumpetrestaurant.com 3350 Avenue of the ArtsCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 442-8593 Costa Mesa’s Silver Trumpet restaurant will be offering a 4-course dinner from 5pm to 10pm for $79 per person with options like a cheese fondue, and a fire roasted king trumpet mushroom to start. Then, choose between a prime New York steak, a grilled local halibut, a pain roasted diver scallops and a chicken breast with roasted potatoes. For your last course, dip your spoon into a mousse trifle with Madagascar vanilla bean, chocolate, raspberries, and banana crisps.