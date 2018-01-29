LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tom Hanks has reportedly been tapped to play TV’s beloved Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic “You Are My Friend” for TriStar Pictures.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on the real-life friendship of Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod, in which a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the adored icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.
Rogers, who hosted “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for over 30 years, passed away in 2003 after battling stomach cancer.
“Diary of a Teenage Girl” helmer Marielle Heller will direct the highly anticipated film.
The film’s release date has yet to be announced.