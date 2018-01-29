LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials from a Southern California city are roundly condemning disparaging comments made about members of the U.S. military by a local teacher.

Audio first emerged over the weekend of history teacher and Pico Rivera Council Member Gregory Salcido telling students U.S. servicemembers serving overseas are “not like high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.”

In a statement released Monday, city officials said they “unequivocally disagree and condemn” Salcido’s comments, adding, “The city Council and residents of Pico Riviera are steadfast in the recognition that the contributions by those who have served or are currently serving our country via military service are respected and we are grateful for their service.”

According to CBS2’s Randy Paige, Salcido has since been removed from all committees on the Pico Rivera City Council over the remarks and that other fellow council members are “unanimous in their condemnation” of his remarks.

Officials from the El Rancho Unified School District issued a statement on Friday saying an investigation was underway into the remarks.

Salcido did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some students, however, are supporting Salcido on social media using the hashtag “JusticeForSauce”.

An Instagram account belonging to Salcido also appeared to have been deleted.

Salcido was elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in 1999, and even twice served as the city’s mayor in 2002 and 2010.

He was at the center of another controversy in 2012 after acknowledged he smacked on the back of his head for being disruptive in class.

“When I smacked him on the back of his head and said, ‘Pick up your head and pay attention’, he didn’t say, ‘Ouch’,” Salcido said at the time.