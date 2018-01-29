LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — All of Panera’s cream cheeses are under recall Monday for a possible Listeria contamination.
Panera Bread Co. issued the recall after their 2-oz. and 8-oz. cheeses tested positive for the bacteria, although Panera’s President and CEO Blaine Hurst says only one variety of the 2-oz. cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result.
“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” Hurst said.
Cheeses that expire on or before April 2 are part of the recall.
There were no reports of any illnesses, and Panera says the recall is preemptive.
