LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers owner and Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson called for anyone at from Michigan State University who had knowledge of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse to be fired.

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

As a Spartan, I love MSU and want to work with Coach Izzo, the administration, and the students to be a part of the solution in any way that I can. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Johnson’s Twitter missive comes after officials at his alma mater revealed they didn’t share the full conclusions of a 2014 Title IX investigation into Nassar with a patient who accused him of sexual assault.

The patient, Amanda Thomashow, received an abbreviated version of the 2014 report, which found that the disgraced sports doctor’s conduct wasn’t sexual in nature and therefore didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

But the Lansing State Journal and The Detroit News report that the school didn’t give Thomashow the rest of its findings. Among them were that Nassar’s failure to explain the “invasive, sensitive procedures” he was using and to obtain prior consent from patients “is opening the practice up to liability and is exposing patients to unnecessary trauma based on the possibility of perceived inappropriate sexual misconduct.”

A school spokesman says Thomashow was told the investigation had resulted in recommended policy changes at the Sports Medicine clinic where Nassar worked.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes. He also worked for USA Gymnastics.

