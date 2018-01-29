UNION STATION (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Metro Red Line celebrated 25 years of service on Monday.
To celebrate the milestone, LA Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti and other elected officials and dignitaries rode the train from the Civic Center Station to Union Station and handed out complimentary 25th birthday TAP Cards and lapel pins to customers.
“Twenty-five years ago, the Red Line transformed how we connect our communities — and today, it is the backbone of our Metro network and a blueprint for our transportation future,” said Garcetti. “I’m proud to celebrate the progress we’ve made, and excited to continue this historic journey in the years to come.”
The subway line connecting Union Station to North Hollywood opened in stages between 1993 and 2000. The original five stations from Union Station to Westlake/MacArthur Park, opened on Jan. 30, 1993.