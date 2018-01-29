LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities need help identifying a man who has been hospitalized at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center for more than five months since being found in the Westlake district.
The man, who is conscious but unable to communicate his identity, was found by paramedics on Aug. 19 near Sixth and Alvarado streets in the MacArthur Park area, according to hospital officials, who circulate an image of the patient in the hope that someone will recognize him.
The patient, who has said he is 40 years old, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 152 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a mustache. He was wearing black sweatpants and a blue patterned flannel shirt when he was admitted to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about him was urged to contact the medical center’s Department of Social Work at (323) 409-1346.