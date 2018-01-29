(credit: Hayk_Shalunts/shutterstock)

It’s hard to believe we’re already in February but with it comes a variety of exciting events from Valentine’s Day to concerts and plays, exhibits and more!

Throughout February

Visit The Museum of Failure

The A+D Museum in Los Angeles, Hollywood

Earning major interest with the debut this pop-up museum in Helsingborg, Sweden earlier this year, the Museum of Failure has touched down in Los Angeles. Though more of a gigantic exhibit, the tour features more than 100 different innovational failures from some of the most respected names on the consumer market. From Apple to Sony, Google to Harley Davidson, each item presents a business failure that sometimes earns a laugh but always segues into a directional change for the company and eventual success.

Throughout February

Visit The “Batman ’66” Exhibit

The Hollywood Museum, Hollywood

Experience L.A.’s newest exhibit focused on Batman! Focusing on four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), the exhibit will pay tribute to the memory of Adam West and honor the other half of the Dynamic Duo.

Throughout February, 2018

See Disney’s “Aladdin”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

Disney’s “Aladdin” is the first production to hit the Pantages stage this year, and tickets are already going fast. The timeless story of a lamp, three wishes, and a lowly street rat magically come to life in this new production featuring all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music. The show runs through March 31.

February 1, 2018

Judd Apatow & Brian Monarch At The Improv

Hollywood Improv

See Emmy-winning screenwriter, producer and director Judd Apatow as well as Brian Monarch live at the Hollywood Improv for a one night engagement! Come expecting to laugh all night long.

February 2, 2018

Love Is In The Air – OUE Skyspace LA

OUE Skyspace, Downtown LA

Feel the love in the air – quite literally – at OUE Skyspace located atop the US Bank Tower. California’s tallest open air observation deck will feature a Valentine’s Day themed event with plenty of sweets, treats, and drinks. Bring a date, or come alone to meet someone special! Tickets will get you a Valentine’s Day cocktail demonstration and take home recipe cards, complimentary cocktails, chocolate dessert tastings and more!

February 2 & 16, 2018

Lovett Or Leave It

Hollywood Improv

If you’re a podcast listener, you’ve likely heard or listened to ‘Pod Save America’ Lovett, who is part of a group on that Podcast recently started ‘Lovett or Leave It’ to discuss all things political. The former president speechwriter in the Obama White House has an interesting take on the political environment we’re living in. Lovett will likely be joined by comedians, actors, journalists and others who fill the panel.

February 3, 2018

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

STAPLES Center

A night out at the STAPLES Center is as exciting as it gets. Head downtown to watch the Clippers take on the legendary Chicago Bulls.

February 3, 2018

USC vs UCLA Men’s Basketball Game

UCLA, Pauley Pavilion, Westwood

Head to Westwood’s Pauley Pavilion to watch the USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins. The rivalry can get pretty serious, so choose your seat carefully! The game begins at 3 p.m.

February 9, 2018

Carol Leifer &

Kevin Pollak With Wayne Federman & More

Hollywood Improv

Head to the Hollywood Improv and prepare to laugh for this one night show that begins at 8 p.m. Three time Emmy nominee Carol Leifer, who i sknown for writing on such shows as Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, The Larry Sanders Show, Modern Family and more, will be joined by stand-up comedian Kevin Pollak as well as comedian, actor and comedy writer Wayne Federman.

February 10 & 24, 2018

Jay Mohr Comedy Show

Hollywood Improv

Jay Mohr has been performing stand up comedy since his teens. With a career spanning decades, this comedian, actor, radio host and best selling author will be performing for audiences for two nights in February and on March 3rd. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

February 10, 2018 – May 13, 2018

Jasper Johns ‘Something Resembling Truth’

Broad Museum, Downtown LA

Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth’ , a collaboration with the Royal Academy in London, will feature more than 120 of Jasper Johns’ most iconic and significant paintings, sculptures, prints and drawings on display for those visiting the Broad Museum. Many of these incredible works have never been exhibited in Los Angeles.

February 10 & 11, 2018

LA Cookie Con & Sweets Show 2018

Anaheim Convention Center

Love sweets, pastries, baked goods, and everything in between? Then this is the convention for you! Meet thousands of others who share your love for all things sweet, salty and savory in the world of baking and sweets. The convention will be held at Anaheim Convention Center.

February 11, 2018

LUZIA by Cirque Du Soleil

Dodger Stadium

It may be off season at Dodger Stadium but the excitement goes on! Head to Chavez Ravine and take in Cirque du Soleil’s latest over the top spectacle, which will feature thrilling stage performances.

February 14, 2018

Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Throughout Los Angeles

If you’re married, have a partner, or are just starting to date, you’re going to want to do something special for that person. Why not go out for a nice meal? Visit our list of the best restaurants servicing Valentine’s Day Dinner This Year In Los Angeles.

February 14, 2018

M. Ward Performs Billie Holiday’s “Lady in Satin”

Lodge Room

Experience singer-songwriter M.Ward as he will attempt to sing Billie Holiday’s final album, “Lady In Satin” for love birds on Valentine’s Day.

February 14, 2018

Watch “Roman Holiday” For Valentine’s Day

Los Angeles Theatre

Cinespia will present a screening of the classic film “Roman Holiday” along with a Valentine Party on the day of love at The Los Angeles Theatre. Tickets range from $33 to $85 per person. The suggested dress code is elegant. Complimentary sparking wine will be offered.

February 14 & 15, 2018

Lucha VaVOOM Valentines

Mayan Theatre, Los Angeles

Lucha VaVoom’s spectacle wrestling will be on full display for Valentine’s Day. This special Valentine’s Day show will feature plenty of love, romance and hot lucha action!

February 17, 2018

Ryan Davis

Hollywood Improv

With millions of Facebook fans and counting, Ryan Davis is a comedian whose versatile style of comedy has allowed him to open for mainstream acts such as Jay Pharaoh of Saturday Night Live, urban acts like Michael Blackson of Next Friday, and eccentric acts like Tom Green of The Tom Green Show. Throughout the years Ryan has won many comedy competitions and started a successful monthly comedy showcase. Due to his success as a viral internet star, Ryan no longer is an opening act, and will be performing for one night in February for audience-goers.