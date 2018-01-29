LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The Detroit Pistons shook up their struggling roster in dramatic fashion, acquiring star forward Blake Griffin in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pistons announced the deal early Tuesday morning. Detroit sent forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also acquired forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed in the deal.

Social media was quick to comment on the blockbuster trade.

Here is a sample of the conversation, including a tweet from Griffin himself:

