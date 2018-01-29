LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Blake Griffin’s injury-plagued career will now take him to Detroit after being traded to the Pistons on Monday, and the question of a career decline and a link to a certain celebrity family has surfaced.
The Pistons will send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also would receive forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed.
The all-star forward could be looking at a long distance relationship with girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, sister of Kim and Khloe Kardashian.
Between the Kardashian’s reality show and paparazzis buzzing around, could there really be a Kardashian curse?
Kim and Khloe both married and divorced NBA players who saw better days on the court before marrying into the family, thrusting their lives into the spotlight.
Fan favorite Lamar Odom was traded from the Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. His career then went downhill and then he almost died of a drug overdose while married to Khloe.
Kim was married to New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries for just 72 days. He has played for four different NBA teams since the well-documented brief marriage.