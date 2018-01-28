LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former “Wonder Years” star Alley Mills says accusations of sexual harassment ended up canceling the popular ABC sitcom.

The critically-acclaimed “Wonder Years,” starring Fred Savage in a coming-of-age story set in the late 1060s, ran on ABC from 1988-1993

Mills, who played mom Norma Arnold on the show, said a sexual harassment lawsuit against stars Savage and Jason Hervey led to the show not being renewed. Savage and Hervey played Mills’ kids Kevin and Wayne Arnold.

She told Yahoo the lawsuit was “completely ridiculous” against Savage “who is, like, the lest offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

She added, “It was such a joke.” In Savage and Hervey’s defense she said, “Some innocent people can get caught up in this stuff. It’s very tricky. It was so not true.”

People reported that show’s costumer in March of 1993 filed a lawsuit that said Savage, then 16, and Hervey, then 20, verbally and physically harassed her. Monique Long had been reportedly fired from the show and a lawyer for Savage at the time referred to her as a “disgruntled employee.” A lawyer for Hervey also denied her claims.

At the time “Wonder Years” left the air, the industry scuttlebutt was that disagreements over the direction of the show between the producers and network were given for the reason for the program being axed.

Long told Yahoo she stands by her claims.

Mills, married to actor Orson Bean since 1993, recurs on CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Pamela Douglas. She is also the former stepmother-in-law to the late Andrew Breitbart, of Breitbart News fame.