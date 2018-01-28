GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
(credit: shutterstock)
When it comes to your special someone, there’s no doubt you want to write a great card to express how much you love them for Valentine’s Day. Sure, you can visit a supermarket, buy why not visit a stationary / card store that offer nicer cards? These are the best places.

Sugar Paper
253 26th St
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 451-7870
www.sugarpaper.com

Located inside the charming and quaint Brentwood Country Mart, Sugar Paper is a small stationary store which tops our list for the best place to get small gifts as well as unique and top-notch Valentine’s Day cards. The quality, and the artistic flare of each card is more than worth it. In addition to well executed and tasteful cards, Sugar Paper also offers gift tags as well as gift wrapping services and amazing gifts. Sugar Paper offers single cards, as well as sets of cards for all your seasonal needs.

Papyrus
Multiple Locations Throughout Los Angeles
www.papyrusonline.com

With locations around Los Angeles and around the country, it isn’t hard to find a Papyrus store. Once inside, you’ll be greeting by excellent customer service, and an almost overwhelming assortment of cards for any occasion. For Valentine’s Day, shoppers can expect a variety of unique and distinct designs that will set you apart from other generic card stores. You won’t have a tough time finding something perfect for that special someone.

Paper Source
12174 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 761-0152
www.papersource.com

Forget the idea of getting a generic Valentine’s Day card this year. Paper Source is one of the best places in the Southland to get unique cards and stationary to tell your special someone how much you care. While you can go to other shops that offer up the traditional Hallmark run of the mill type of card, Paper Source offers craft-type options with cards that feature unique designs with colorful artwork, and distinctive sentiments.

Rifle Paper Co
In Various Stores / Online
www.riflepaperco.com

These days, shoppers are looking for something different when it comes to Valentine’s Day cards. After all, why pick from the run of the mill cards you can get from the various chain outlets, when you can choose a company like Rifle Paper Co? While Rifle Paper Co does not have a storefront in Los Angeles, they are available in various stores across Los Angeles, including Black Market, the FIDM Gift Store, Kitson on Robertson, Poketo, Sugar Paper, West Elm Market, and many other locations, as well as online. They are experts in creating original greeting cards, art prints, calendars, stationary, journals, notepads, and much more whether it’s the holidays or any other time of the year. You can be sure of one thing: your recipient who gets your holiday card will think highly of your taste because you’ve chosen from this premiere greeting card company.

The Flying Owl
28914 Roadside Dr
2nd Fl, Unit 211
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
(818) 855-8143
www.theflyingowl.net

From Valentine’s Day cards to gifts from small and local suppliers, Agoura Hills’ Flying Owl stationary store is perfect when you’re tired of the same old cards you’ll get at the grocery stores and pharmacy stores. The store offers a great selection of funny, snarky, and charming cards. In addition, there are wonderful gifts to choose from.

