DEL MAR (CBSLA)   — A small plane made an emergency landing on the 55 Freeway in Del Mar Sunday evening.

The pilot and his passenger were able to walk away without injury.

Officials said there was a casualty on the ground. The extent of that injury was not known.

The emergency landing occurred around 7:40 p.m.. according to Desmond Shaw in Sky9.

John Wayne Airport said the plane lost an engine over the ocean and was able to make it over Newport Beach before having to ditch on the road.

Several lanes of the northbound 55 were shut while officials investigated the circumstances of the landing.

 

 

 

 

