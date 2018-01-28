TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 25 points, DeMar DeRozan had 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat Los Angeles 123-111 on Sunday to snap the Lakers’ winning streak at four games.

Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their seventh straight over the Lakers.

C.J. Miles scored 13 points, Serge Ibaka had 11 and Delon Wright 10.

The victory guarantees the Raptors (33-15) will have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 4, meaning Dwane Casey will coach Team LeBron at next month’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Boston’s Brad Stevens, whose Celtics lead the Eastern Conference, is ineligible after coaching last year’s game.

Julius Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored 17 for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points, Larry Nance Jr. had 15 and Brandon Ingram 14.

Toronto is 18-4 at home this season, the second-best mark in the NBA behind San Antonio (20-4).

Ibaka had seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter, and the Raptors led 28-21 after one.

Randle and Valanciunas were each issued a technical foul after Valanciunas shoved Randle late in the second, upset after being elbowed in the face when Randle drove to the basket on the previous possession. Randle got up and approached Valanciunas after being shoved, but teammates and referees stepped in to separate them.

VanVleet scored 12 points in the second and Toronto led 59-49 at halftime.

DeRozan had 12 points in the third and Valanciunas added six. The Raptors took a 91-77 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Rookie G Lonzo Ball missed his seventh straight game. The Lakers said Saturday that Ball has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Coach Luke Walton said Ball could return to practice within the next week.

Raptors: Toronto has not lost to the Lakers since a 129-122 overtime defeat at Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2014. … Eight different Raptors made at least one 3-pointer. … DeRozan had a game-high seven assists. … Former Toronto Blue Jays star Joe Carter attended the game.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Orlando on Wednesday, their third stop on a five-game road trip. It’s the first meeting of the season between the teams.

Raptors: Host Minnesota on Tuesday. Toronto has won 13 straight home meetings with the Timberwolves.

