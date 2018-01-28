GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Social Stream | Live Tweets | Follow Us On Instagram | Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — “La La Land” is still winning awards.

The film won twice at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which, like the Oscars, honored the song craft behind Damien Chazelle’s blockbuster musical. Thankfully for “La La Land,” there were no envelope flubs nearly a year after the Academy Awards.

Composer Justin Hurwitz won for best composition soundtrack and best score soundtrack for visual media. He shared the former with Marius de Vries.

Hurwitz won two Oscars last February for the “La La Land” score and the song “City of Stars.” The Grammys run on a different calendar than the Oscars, drawing from October 2016 to September 2017 releases.

Backstage at the Grammys, Hurwitz was asked about those infamous final moments at the Oscars. He says “It was a blur. I’ve watched it on YouTube a few times.”

