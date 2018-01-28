NEW YORK (CNN) — Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are among the early winners at the Grammy Awards.

The two stars won three awards each during the pre-telecast on Sunday.

Lamar won Grammys for best rap performance, best rap album and best music video for his hit, “Humble.”

Mars swept up awards for best R&B performance, best R&B song and best R&B album.

The two artists are among the nominees for best album, along with JAY-Z for “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino and “Melodrama” by Lorde.

The late Carrie Fisher was also an early winner.

The “Star Wars” actress, who died at the age of 60 in 2016, posthumously won the best spoken word album Grammy for her audiobook recording of her 2016 memoir, “The Princess Diarist.”

Sunday’s event is expected to touch on politics.

Grammy host James Corden, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are among the stars who arrived to the ceremony either wearing or carrying a white rose, symbolizing support for the Time’s Up campaign against sexual misconduct across industries.

McEntire won an early Grammy for best roots gospel album for, “Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope.”

