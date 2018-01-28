It’s almost time for the 60th annual Grammy Awards and anticipation is building!
HOW TO WATCH THE GRAMMYS
The Grammys will air on CBS 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT on Sunday. To find your local listing, click here.
You can also watch the Grammys online via CBS All Access, which is available on mobile devices, and other devices. For more information and to sign up, click here.
WHERE ARE THE GRAMMYS?
For the first time in 15 years, the Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Grammys have previously been held in Los Angeles.
WHO IS HOSTING THE GRAMMYS?
James Corden is returning as host. This will be the second time he’s emceed music’s biggest night. Corden will be wearing a white rose as a show of his support for victims of sexual misconduct.
WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS?
Per the Grammys website, the following stars are slated to perform tonight:
• Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic
• Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church
• Childish Gambino
• Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste
• Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
• Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
• Elton John and Miley Cyrus
• Kesha
• Lady Gaga
• Kendrick Lamar
• Little Big Town
• Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
• Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller
• Bruno Mars and Cardi B
• Pink
• Sam Smith
• Sting
• SZA
• U2