NEW YORK (CBSLA) — The Grammys are always as much about the music as they are about the fashion, and this year was no exception.

With issues of race, sexual abuse and immigration tingeing the awards season, some artists took the time to make their fashion statements about politics.

Many artists and presenters wore white roses as a symbol of unity for the victims of sexual abuse and in support of the #TimesUp movement.

Singer Joy Villa made what was maybe the most political sartorial choice of the evening, opting to walk the red carpet Sunday wearing a white gown with a painted womb with a fetus at the center while she held a purse that read “CHOOSE LIFE.”

At the 2017 Grammys, she wore a dress featuring Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Producer Swizz Beatz wore a long, red jacked with the most famous quote of the early, indigenous Mexican president Benito Juárez:

“Entre los individuos, como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz.”

“Among individuals, as among nations, when there is respect, there is peace.”

Singer Elton John wore a huge ring forming the word “Elton” to accompany his colorful, mosaic suit.

It’s not clear whether this was a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin and so much “collusion” talk, but rapper Tyler the Creator wore an ushanka-style white hat with the the Soviet hammer and sickle on the front.

See the rest of the more “out-there” fashions of the night, political and otherwise, in the slideshow above.

