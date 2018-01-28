Grammys 2018: Joy Villa Joy Villa arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: AFP Photo / Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Elton John Recording artist Sir Elton John, fashion detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (PHOTO: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Grammys 2018: Tyler the Creator Rapper Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (PHOTO: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Grammys 2018: Swizz Beatz Recording artists Swizz Beatz poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Janelle Monae Janelle Monae arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Heidi Klum Heidi Klum arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Jaden Smith Jaden Smith arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar Recording artists Kendrick Lamar (L) and Rihanna attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (PHOTOS: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Grammys 2018: Lady Gaga Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (PHOTO: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Grammys 2018: Pink Pink arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Grammys 2018: Andra Day Andra Day arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (PHOTO: Jewel Samad/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSLA) — The Grammys are always as much about the music as they are about the fashion, and this year was no exception.

With issues of race, sexual abuse and immigration tingeing the awards season, some artists took the time to make their fashion statements about politics.

Many artists and presenters wore white roses as a symbol of unity for the victims of sexual abuse and in support of the #TimesUp movement.

Singer Joy Villa made what was maybe the most political sartorial choice of the evening, opting to walk the red carpet Sunday wearing a white gown with a painted womb with a fetus at the center while she held a purse that read “CHOOSE LIFE.”

At the 2017 Grammys, she wore a dress featuring Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Producer Swizz Beatz wore a long, red jacked with the most famous quote of the early, indigenous Mexican president Benito Juárez:

“Entre los individuos, como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz.” “Among individuals, as among nations, when there is respect, there is peace.”

Singer Elton John wore a huge ring forming the word “Elton” to accompany his colorful, mosaic suit.

It’s not clear whether this was a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin and so much “collusion” talk, but rapper Tyler the Creator wore an ushanka-style white hat with the the Soviet hammer and sickle on the front.

See the rest of the more “out-there” fashions of the night, political and otherwise, in the slideshow above.