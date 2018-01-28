NEW YORK (CBSLA) Bruno Mars has won the album of the year Grammy Award for “24K Magic,” capping an epic night for the pop star.
The award is Mars’ sixth win of the day. Mars acknowledged fellow nominees in the category, including Jay-Z, Lorde and Childish Gambino.
Mars says, “You guys are the reason I’m in the studio pulling my hair out.”
Mars urged the Grammy Awards to not play him off the stage as the show had during one of his earlier wins, but the music did come up toward the end of his speech.
Mars also performed his song “Finesse” with Cardi B earlier in the ceremony.
