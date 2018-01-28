GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
Recording artist Camila Cabello speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys enlisted one of its winners, albeit an unexpected one in Hillary Clinton, to create a political moment during its show Sunday night.

Clinton appeared in a pre-taped skit in which host James Corden “auditioned” celebrities including former Trump opponent Clinton to read passages from Michael Wolff’s best-seller, “Fire and Fury.”

The former first lady won a Grammy in 1997 for reading her book, “It Takes a Village.”

It was one of several political moments during Sunday’s broadcast of the 60th annual Grammy Awards from New York City.

Singer Camila Cabello spoke in favor of protections for immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Singer Janelle Monae spoke up for women’s rights in an introduction to Kesha’s performance of her song “Praying,” which is about fighting back against mistreatment.

