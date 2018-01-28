LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS on Sunday announced the cast for their first “Celebrity Big Brother” starting next month.
Let the fireworks begin.
Many of the contestants are no strangers to reality TV, drama or making headlines. Actually, that is understatement given that one of the houseguests will be Omarosa of “The Apprentice” and fired from the White House fame.
Entering the “Big Brother” house will be:
1. Omarosa
2. Actress Shannon Elizabeth of “American Pie”
3. Keshia Knight Pulliam of “The Cosby Show”
4. Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath
5. Brandi Glanville former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”
6. TV personality Ross Matthews
7. Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez
8. Former Laker s standout Metta World Peace
9. UFC heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell
10. Actor James Maslow of “BigTime Rush” and “Dancing With the Stars” (Season 18)
11. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur who was Broadway’s Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray”
Some interesting things to note:
Winokur and Elizabeth were on the same season of “Dancing With the Stars.”) Alliance!
No one ever gets along with Omarosa from “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice.” No alliance!
Mark McGrath was also on “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Brandi Glanville ends up yelling at people, she’s also connected to Trump via “Celebrity Apprentice”
Gutierrez was Miss Universe for five minutes — Steve Harvey read her name by mistake
Liddell has also danced on “Dancing With the Stars” so did Metta World Peace.
Look for fancy foot work, and, of course backstabbing.
Given the short duration of the series, don’t expect a showmance — though on “Big Brother” anything is possible.
“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 7 on CBS2 and will end February 29.