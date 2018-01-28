BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — More security cameras are going up in Beverly Hills.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold reports, people in the affluent city will soon see closed circuit TV cameras in their neighborhood.
Jackie Noorian has lived in Beverly Hills for 25 years and said she welcomes any opportunity to keep the city she loves safe.
“I live in a rental building and we had two break-ins and I think it’s a good idea,” Noorian said.
The city already has around 600 cameras, mostly in commercial areas. They are now looking to expand to residential neighborhoods.
The city says the expansion is meant to help thwart crime by catching bad guys and increasing public safety.
The cameras will be strategically placed within the city while also taking into consideration the privacy of residents.
“Personally I’d like it because it deters any would be suspects,” said Jason Buranday. “But I can see how people could see that it is kind of violating their privacy.”
The city says they are hoping to send a clear message to would be criminals that they are watching and see them.