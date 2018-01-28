(Credit: Will Yang)

This week, there is so much to celebrate. Enjoy a Lunar New Year celebration at Disneyland, a poet laureate in an artist colony in South Orange County and the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl. Beyond that, an array of local food-related classes, movie screenings, sports events and stage shows offer up endless entertainment as we transition out of the first month of the year.

Monday, January 29



Lunar New Year Celebration

Disney California Adventure, Anaheim

www.disneyland.com Disney California Adventure, Anaheim Over the weekend, Disneyland Resort kicked off their Lunar New Year festivities. Through February 18, guests can celebrate the Year of the Dog with Asian cuisine, traditional crafts, cultural customs and live performances, including Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession. Star Wars Fun

Bella Terra, Huntington Beach

www.bellaterra-hb.com Part of the shopping center’s kid’s club series, bring your children down to experience some exciting Star Wars-themed excitement. Guests are encouraged to dress as characters from the movies, and there will be chances to participate in Jedi training, listen to stories and play games. International Salon and Spa Expo

Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach

www.longbeachcc.com Monday marks the last day of this three-day expo for beauty professionals. Members that are part of the Professional Beauty Association can choose from nearly 200 workshops, some of which offer hands-on learning, and learn from legends in the beauty industry.

Tuesday, January 30



Make and Take Immune Boost Tincture Class

Bluebird Canyon Farms, Laguna Beach

www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com Bluebird Canyon Farms, Laguna Beach Boost your immune system to keep from getting the nasty floor that’s going around with this workshop that will allow you to make your own healthy tincture. Participants will also make an elderberry syrup with the farm’s own honey and a healing tea. Greek Wine Dinner

Citrus City Grille, Orange

www.citruscitygrille.com Explore Greek culture right here in Orange County as this local restaurant hosts a special wine dinner. A traditional four-course of decadent Greek dishes will be served, including avgolemono soupa, mousaka, psari sti skara and baklava. Wine pairings will be offered for each and there will be music from the Takis Kokotas Band. Manuel Reyes Flamenco Workshop

Naranjita Flamenco, Anaheim

www.naranjitaflamenco.com A local flamenco dance studio will present a workshop with well-known teacher Manuel Reyes this week. Having worked hard for a while to get him in to the studio for a session, this is one class not to be missed.

Wednesday, January 31



“Drawn from a Score”

Beall Center for Art + Technology, Irvine

beallcenter.uci.edu Beall Center for Art + Technology, Irvine Located on the UCI campus, this center presents projects that combine technology with art. In the current exhibition, pieces are inspired by code-based scores, manifested by artists past and present in various forms, including drawings, performances and various computational-based pieces of artwork. Healthy Shopping and Food Prep

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org On the last day of the month, continue the New Year wellness theme with the cultural center’s series on health. A nutritionist will detail which ingredients can be beneficial and which are harmful, reveal how to read labels at the grocery store and explain how to prepare food. Screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

4th Street Market, Santa Ana

www.4thstreetmarket.com Head down to downtown Santa Ana to enjoy food and drinks from the market while participating in an evening of film-related trivia games. Then, following trivia, enjoy a free screening of the second “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, courtesy of The Frida Cinema.

Thursday, February 1



Emo Night Orange County

The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Kitchen, Fullerton

www.slidebarfullerton.com The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Kitchen, Fullerton This free show will feature a variety of local rock bands, including Filmspeed, Frequency Within and Differences. The bands will join the headliner, Bleed American, who will be playing Jimmy Eat World hits while an after party will feature Shane Told of Canadian band Silverstein. Chapman University Singers

Music Center for the Arts, Orange

www.muscocenter.org Singers from the Chapman University choir have just returned from a tour through Northern California and Nevada. Upon their return, they will play a special concert on campus featuring the songs sung on the tour. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. “The Hendrix Project”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org Thursday marks the first of three nights of “The Hendrix Project,” part of the Off Center Festival at Segerstrom’s Samueli Theater. The performances will be reenactments of Jimi Hendrix’s New Year’s Eve concert in New York in 1969, showcasing a bit of rock music history.

Friday, February 2



“Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook”

South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa

www.scr.org South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa The second of three plays that will be performed for young audiences during this season, “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” is inspired by the popular children’s book series by Barbara Park. After someone steals her mittens, she decides to keep a pen she finds, but there might be consequences. Screening of “Groundhog Day”

The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana

http://www.thefridacinema.org

When you wake up on Friday, you’ll know whether or not Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. Celebrate the silly holiday with a screening of the movie that was inspired by the tradition, starring Bill Murray as a weatherman who goes to report on the experience but gets stuck in a time loop and keeps repeating the same day. Professional Bull Riders

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.pbr.com On Friday and Saturday, the Professional Bull Riders return to Orange County to showcase their skills against some of the toughest bucking bulls on the planet. There is excitement in the air as the show gets underway with riders like Kaique Pacheco, Cooper Davis and more.

Saturday, February 3



Storytelling in Poetry

Sawdust Festival Grounds, Laguna Beach

www.sawdustartfestival.org Sawdust Festival Grounds, Laguna Beach This free workshop from the Sawdust Arts & Craft Festival features advice on storytelling from the city of Laguna Beach’s own poet laureate, Kate Buckley. Learn what narrative poetry is then explore different ways to tell stories in your poems before creating one of your own. “Fledermaus: The Bat-Man’s Revenge”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.pacificsymphony.org A special children’s opera written by Johann Strauss, Jr., “Fledermaus: The Bat-Man’s Revenge” features lively music and singers from Chapman University as the story details various pranks at a costume ball filled with masked superheroes. Before the show, try your hand at music instruments and complete arts & crafts projects. American Girl Mini Fondue Party

Williams Sonoma, Newport Coast

www.williams-sonoma.com Stop by your local Williams Sonoma store for a child-friendly cooking class doubling as a fun fondue party. Each participant will get a mini fondue set of their very own then the instructor will show the kids how to make chocolate fondue for dipping fruit and marshmallows.

Sunday, February 4



Big Game Viewing Party

House of Blues, Anaheim

www.houseofblues.com House of Blues, Anaheim The day has finally arrived: the Super Bowl champion will be crowned on Sunday. Will it be the Patriots or the Eagles? Find out at the House of Blues, where a special viewing party will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet of delectable dishes like nachos, chicken wings, mac n cheese, ribs, hot dogs, chicken tenders and more. There will be drink specials as well. Charlie Brown Day

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park

www.knotts.com Sunday marks the first-ever Charlie Brown Day at Knott’s Berry Farm, and it will include a special photo moment at the Calico Mine Stage featuring the most Charlie Browns ever photographed. Dress up and stop by to be part of the record-breaking attempt and enjoy the park’s special Peanuts Celebration events that are currently taking place in the park. Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon

South of the Huntington Pier, Huntington Beach

www.motivrunning.com Enjoy spectacular ocean views as you run along the sand during this marathon and half-marathon. Surfboard medals will be awarded for each race, including the marathon, half-marathon, 5K and Kids Cowabunga Beach Challenge. There will also be a lifestyle expo and live entertainment.