(Credit: Knott’s Berry Farm)

While this week’s main event is Sunday’s big game, there’s still lots to do before you settle in for an afternoon of snacking and cheering. With paint nights, new exhibit openings, a variety of concerts and shows, and the celebration of some comic strip favorites, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy before Super Bowl Sunday.

Monday, January 29



Grand Hotel Quisisana Pop-Up

Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica Santa Monica’s iconic Hotel Casa del Mar is bringing a taste of Italy’s Amalfi coast stateside as Executive Chef Stefano Mazzone prepares a menu of signature dishes he created at his Grand Hotel Quisisana in Capri. Mouthwatering specialty dishes like homemade tortelli with eggplant and lobster sauce are on the menu that runs through Saturday. Paint & Pint

Three Weavers Brewing Company, Inglewood

www.hotelcasadelmar.la Grab a brew and a brush and prepare for a fun night out creating your own artistic masterpiece. Follow step by step instructions given by a professional as you sip some suds and paint your very own SoCal sunset, complete with palm trees. All materials are included in the price, as well as a pint of inspirational beer.

Tuesday, January 30



Feed a Giraffe at the Zoo

L.A. Zoo, Griffith Park

www.lazoo.org L.A. Zoo, Griffith Park Normally feeding the animals at the zoo is discouraged, but twice a day the L.A. Zoo invites guests to step right up and feed some greens to one of their long-necked gentle giants. Get up-close and personal during the Giraffe Feeding experience, and maybe even sneak a peek at the new baby born last just year. Feedings cost $5 (cash only) per person. Exhibit Opening: “Outcasts: Prejudice & Persecution in the Medieval World”

Getty Center, Los Angeles

www.getty.edu A new exhibition of Medieval manuscripts goes on display today at the Getty, depicting stories of faith, romance, and knowledge through vivid images and texts. But there’s more to the story as the viewer looks deeper and sees how art was used to create a sense of exclusion based on race, class, gender, religion, and other common prejudices we still see today. The collection will be on display through April.

Wednesday, January 31



The Secret Society of The Sisterhood

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood

www.thesssshow.com Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood The monthly storytelling event known as The Secret Society of The Sisterhood meets tonight at the Masonic Lodge for a storytelling event benefiting mentorship program WriteGirl. In a candlelit room, special guests Mara Wilson, Busy Philipps, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and other celebs will share personal stories on this evening’s theme “Reclaiming My Time,” followed by a complimentary wine and hor d’oeuvres after-show gala. Menahem Pressler in Concert

Royce Hall, Westwood

www.laco.org Often referred to as a “national treasure,” 93-year-old pianist Menahem Pressler makes his Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra solo debut tonight with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major. Guest conductor and Principal Conductor of the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard, will also conduct his own selections of orchestrations of Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Liebeslieder Waltzes, and Mozart’s final and longest symphony, Jupiter.

Thursday, February 1



Hawaiian Legends: Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono in Concert

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica

www.thebroadstage.org The Broad Stage, Santa Monica Two legends of Hawaiian music, Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono, are joining forces tonight to bring the sounds of contemporary Hawaiian music to the stage. The artists will play both individual sets, as well as a duets, and be joined by Hula Master Moanalani Beamer. Upgrade your ticket, and for an additional $50 enjoy a pre-show Polynesian style Luau reception. “The Hothouse”

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, Glendale

www.antaeus.org One of the most influential British dramatist Harold Pinter’s lesser-known works is now playing in Glendale, offering a biting yet humorous look at a government-run mental institution where the wardens might be even madder than the inmates. Unchecked power, institutional bureaucracy, and corruption are just a few of the themes portrayed in this fully partner-cast production.

Friday, February 2



First Fridays – L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series

Natural History Museum, Los Angeles

www.nhm.org Natural History Museum, Los Angeles First Fridays are back at the Natural History Museum, and this season they are dubbing L.A. the Capital of the 21st Century. DJ sets, live music, and a discussion encouraging attendees to look and listen to see how culture, creativity, and nature collide to make L.A. a lab for what makes the modern world modern, are part of tonight’s fun. “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue”

Kirk Douglas Theatre, Culver City

www.centertheatregroup.org Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes’ “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” is the first in a trilogy of plays that will be performed concurrently throughout the city. Elliot’s story starts as a young soldier, just like his father and grandfather before him, who can’t seem to connect with them as he decides whether or not to return to Iraq as he recovers from injuries. Audiences will be able to follow the Elliot Trilogy with shows at the Mark Taper Forum (“Water by the Spoonful”) and Los Angeles Theatre Center (“The Happiest Song”).

Saturday, February 3



Wild Party: A Jazz Age Immersive Experience

Masonic Center of Santa Monica, Santa Monica

www.thebroadstage.org Masonic Center of Santa Monica, Santa Monica It’s 1962 and F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald are throwing a bash with a guest list that includes all the who’s who of Hollywood’s Golden Age (Buster Keaton, Fred Astaire, and Josephine Baker to name a few). The immersive experience takes you into their evening of song, dance, and of course drama, so be sure to dress in your period attire best. Knott’s Berry Farm Peanuts Celebration

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Vista

www.knotts.com Every weekend through February 25, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating the beloved Peanuts characters as part of their Seasons of Fun. Step inside the pages of a Charles M. Schulz comic strip, see new live shows, take part in a jamboree, try your hand at sketching, and snack on new themed-treats as the the characters take over the entire park. Ebb & Flow Festival

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, Culver City

www.culvercity.org A new one-day festival kicks off today atop the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, featuring site-specific performances by Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre, and a range of other local artists. The free, daylong event will use dance and art to explore our relationship with the environment, and includes educational sessions and dance workshops for all ages and abilities.

Sunday, February 4



Watch the Super Bowl

Various Locations Various Locations Whether you’re in it for the game, commercials, or just the food, it’s always fun to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. Several spots around L.A. are celebrating the day with deals, like Tony’s Darts Away, hosting “Tony’s Super Bowl House Party” that includes complimentary bar snacks during the game, and Mohawk Bend’s Vegan Tailgate Party with specials for the less carnivorous crowd. Get into the competitive spirit at Beelman’s and Sixth St. Tavern in downtown where they’re both pitting city favorites against each other (think New England Patriots Corn Chowder vs Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheese Steak), or have a game of your own at Highland Park Bowl where the game will play over bowling lanes and a Super Bowl favorites menu will be offered. 40th Annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K

Seaside Lagoon, Redondo Beach

www.redondo10k.com Before you nosedive into hot wings and onion dip, get in some fresh air and exercise at Redondo Beach’s annual 5k Run/Walk, 10k Run, 10k Baby Buggy Run, Kids 1k Fun Run taking place along some of the South Bay’s best spots. The race is part of a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo that includes family-friendly activities, live music, and a costume contest. Smorgasburg LA

Alameda Produce Market, Downtown L.A.

la.smorgasburg.com Every Sunday five acres of downtown are taken over by dozens of exciting vendors of food, crafts, wellness, and more as part of Smorgasburg LA. The variety of cuisine spans the globe, as does the collection of handcrafted art pieces and design found in the monthly market.

Article by Kellie Fell