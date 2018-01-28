Grand Hotel Quisisana Pop-Up
Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica
www.hotelcasadelmar.com
Santa Monica’s iconic Hotel Casa del Mar is bringing a taste of Italy’s Amalfi coast stateside as Executive Chef Stefano Mazzone prepares a menu of signature dishes he created at his Grand Hotel Quisisana in Capri. Mouthwatering specialty dishes like homemade tortelli with eggplant and lobster sauce are on the menu that runs through Saturday.
Paint & Pint
Three Weavers Brewing Company, Inglewood
www.hotelcasadelmar.la
Grab a brew and a brush and prepare for a fun night out creating your own artistic masterpiece. Follow step by step instructions given by a professional as you sip some suds and paint your very own SoCal sunset, complete with palm trees. All materials are included in the price, as well as a pint of inspirational beer.
Feed a Giraffe at the Zoo
L.A. Zoo, Griffith Park
www.lazoo.org
Normally feeding the animals at the zoo is discouraged, but twice a day the L.A. Zoo invites guests to step right up and feed some greens to one of their long-necked gentle giants. Get up-close and personal during the Giraffe Feeding experience, and maybe even sneak a peek at the new baby born last just year. Feedings cost $5 (cash only) per person.
Exhibit Opening: “Outcasts: Prejudice & Persecution in the Medieval World”
Getty Center, Los Angeles
www.getty.edu
A new exhibition of Medieval manuscripts goes on display today at the Getty, depicting stories of faith, romance, and knowledge through vivid images and texts. But there’s more to the story as the viewer looks deeper and sees how art was used to create a sense of exclusion based on race, class, gender, religion, and other common prejudices we still see today. The collection will be on display through April.
The Secret Society of The Sisterhood
Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Hollywood
www.thesssshow.com
The monthly storytelling event known as The Secret Society of The Sisterhood meets tonight at the Masonic Lodge for a storytelling event benefiting mentorship program WriteGirl. In a candlelit room, special guests Mara Wilson, Busy Philipps, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and other celebs will share personal stories on this evening’s theme “Reclaiming My Time,” followed by a complimentary wine and hor d’oeuvres after-show gala.
Menahem Pressler in Concert
Royce Hall, Westwood
www.laco.org
Often referred to as a “national treasure,” 93-year-old pianist Menahem Pressler makes his Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra solo debut tonight with Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major. Guest conductor and Principal Conductor of the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard, will also conduct his own selections of orchestrations of Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Liebeslieder Waltzes, and Mozart’s final and longest symphony, Jupiter.
Hawaiian Legends: Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono in Concert
The Broad Stage, Santa Monica
www.thebroadstage.org
Two legends of Hawaiian music, Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono, are joining forces tonight to bring the sounds of contemporary Hawaiian music to the stage. The artists will play both individual sets, as well as a duets, and be joined by Hula Master Moanalani Beamer. Upgrade your ticket, and for an additional $50 enjoy a pre-show Polynesian style Luau reception.
“The Hothouse”
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, Glendale
www.antaeus.org
One of the most influential British dramatist Harold Pinter’s lesser-known works is now playing in Glendale, offering a biting yet humorous look at a government-run mental institution where the wardens might be even madder than the inmates. Unchecked power, institutional bureaucracy, and corruption are just a few of the themes portrayed in this fully partner-cast production.
First Fridays – L.A. Invents: A Becoming Los Angeles Series
Natural History Museum, Los Angeles
www.nhm.org
First Fridays are back at the Natural History Museum, and this season they are dubbing L.A. the Capital of the 21st Century. DJ sets, live music, and a discussion encouraging attendees to look and listen to see how culture, creativity, and nature collide to make L.A. a lab for what makes the modern world modern, are part of tonight’s fun.
“Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue”
Kirk Douglas Theatre, Culver City
www.centertheatregroup.org
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes’ “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” is the first in a trilogy of plays that will be performed concurrently throughout the city. Elliot’s story starts as a young soldier, just like his father and grandfather before him, who can’t seem to connect with them as he decides whether or not to return to Iraq as he recovers from injuries. Audiences will be able to follow the Elliot Trilogy with shows at the Mark Taper Forum (“Water by the Spoonful”) and Los Angeles Theatre Center (“The Happiest Song”).
Wild Party: A Jazz Age Immersive Experience
Masonic Center of Santa Monica, Santa Monica
www.thebroadstage.org
It’s 1962 and F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald are throwing a bash with a guest list that includes all the who’s who of Hollywood’s Golden Age (Buster Keaton, Fred Astaire, and Josephine Baker to name a few). The immersive experience takes you into their evening of song, dance, and of course drama, so be sure to dress in your period attire best.
Knott’s Berry Farm Peanuts Celebration
Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Vista
www.knotts.com
Every weekend through February 25, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating the beloved Peanuts characters as part of their Seasons of Fun. Step inside the pages of a Charles M. Schulz comic strip, see new live shows, take part in a jamboree, try your hand at sketching, and snack on new themed-treats as the the characters take over the entire park.
Ebb & Flow Festival
Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, Culver City
www.culvercity.org
A new one-day festival kicks off today atop the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, featuring site-specific performances by Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre, and a range of other local artists. The free, daylong event will use dance and art to explore our relationship with the environment, and includes educational sessions and dance workshops for all ages and abilities.
Watch the Super Bowl
Various Locations
Whether you’re in it for the game, commercials, or just the food, it’s always fun to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. Several spots around L.A. are celebrating the day with deals, like Tony’s Darts Away, hosting “Tony’s Super Bowl House Party” that includes complimentary bar snacks during the game, and Mohawk Bend’s Vegan Tailgate Party with specials for the less carnivorous crowd. Get into the competitive spirit at Beelman’s and Sixth St. Tavern in downtown where they’re both pitting city favorites against each other (think New England Patriots Corn Chowder vs Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheese Steak), or have a game of your own at Highland Park Bowl where the game will play over bowling lanes and a Super Bowl favorites menu will be offered.
40th Annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K
Seaside Lagoon, Redondo Beach
www.redondo10k.com
Before you nosedive into hot wings and onion dip, get in some fresh air and exercise at Redondo Beach’s annual 5k Run/Walk, 10k Run, 10k Baby Buggy Run, Kids 1k Fun Run taking place along some of the South Bay’s best spots. The race is part of a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo that includes family-friendly activities, live music, and a costume contest.
Smorgasburg LA
Alameda Produce Market, Downtown L.A.
la.smorgasburg.com
Every Sunday five acres of downtown are taken over by dozens of exciting vendors of food, crafts, wellness, and more as part of Smorgasburg LA. The variety of cuisine spans the globe, as does the collection of handcrafted art pieces and design found in the monthly market.