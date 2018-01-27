LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Holiday scored 21 points and Kris Wilkes added 18 to lead UCLA to an 89-73 win over Stanford on Saturday night.

UCLA (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12 Conference) has won consecutive games to get back on track after losing three in a row. Stanford (11-11, 5-4) has now lost three straight games after winning five of its first six league games.

Holiday had seven points in a 14-0 run that gave the Bruins a 38-27 lead. UCLA extended it to a 49-36 at halftime and added to it in the second half, coming out of halftime with even more offensive fireworks to lead by 22 with 11:40 to play.

UCLA scored in a variety of ways, from long-range with seven 3-pointers in the first half and many dunks as well as anything in between in addition to having its way in transition.

Early in the second half, UCLA had a 3-on-0 breakaway, and Wilkes threw down a windmill dunk. Not long after that, Jaylen Hands used an under-the-leg alleyoop pass to Wilkes for a basket.

Freshman Daejon Davis led Stanford with a career-high 23 points, and Dorian Pickens added 16.

UCLA has won each of its last 12 home games against Stanford, 11 of which have been at Pauley Pavilion. When the teams met three weeks ago in Palo Alto, UCLA squandered a second-half lead and lost in double overtime.

Senior Thomas Welsh, who sustained a knee injury in UCLA’s win over Cal on Thursday but returned in that game, was in the starting lineup. He had two dunks in the first half, showing his knee was doing fine.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal will return home for home games against the Oregon schools in hopes of regaining its strength in the Pac-12 standings.

UCLA: The Bruins made a habit of starting slow in games recently but not this time. … They surely were inspired by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the 1968 national championship team that was honored at halftime of its 50th anniversary season. The Bruins have 11 NCAA championships.

UP NEXT

Stanford: hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

UCLA: hosts USC on Saturday.

