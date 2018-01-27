PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A local teacher and council member is accused of insulting members of the U.S. military.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo reports, a video of his controversial comments on has gone viral.
“I was very angry,” said the El Rancho High School student who shot the video.
He said he started rolling when his history teacher and Pico Rivera Council Member Gregory Salcido started lecturing a student wearing a Marine Corps sweatshirt.
The voice on the recording rails against military recruiters on campus and suggests people join the Armed Forces because they have no other skills.
Salcido could not be reached for comment, but on a Facebook post stamped New York he wrote: “I don’t think it’s wise for me to make any specific comments, but I want my friends, family and students to know we are fine and we respect the rights of free expression for all individuals.”
Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho sent KCAL9/CBS2 a statement, reading in part: “The City of Pico Rivera was founded upon the principles, values and sacrifices of many of our veterans who when called upon by our nation served with great pride and honor.”
The El Rancho Unified School District said they are conducting an investigation.