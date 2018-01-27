MOORPARK (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself in the bathroom of a Pacific Surfliner train, forcing evacuations Saturday morning in the Ventura County community of Moorpark.
Pacific Surfliner train No. 1761 headed northbound from San Diego to San Luis Obispo was forced to stop in Moorpark after a man in his 20s entered a bathroom and refused to come out around 9 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
The train was evacuated and deputies were called to the scene. The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, VCSD reports. There were no injuries.
The exact circumstances of the standoff and the name of the suspect were not confirmed. Authorities did not disclose if the man was armed.
Several Pacific Surfliner trains were delayed due to the incident. Train 1761 finally continued on its journey sometime around 11 a.m.