The vehicle that killed Bruno Commereuc is described as a silver Nissan 350Z with black rims and a rear spoiler.
Filed Under:Deadly Hit And Run, LAPD, South L.A., Video Released
park mesa hitandrun Wife Of LA Restaurateur Killed In Hit And Run Pleads For Driver To Come Forward, Video Released

Police released video of a hit-and-run accident that killed Bruno Commereuc on Jan. 15, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday released footage of a hit-and-run that left a beloved local business owner dead.

Bruno Commereuc, 52, was killed while riding his motorcycle Jan. 15 at 54th Street and Arlington Avenue in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of L.A.

The vehicle in the video posted to YouTube by LAPD is described as a silver Nissan 350Z with black rims and a rear spoiler, which was being driven by a male.

At a press conference, Commareuc’s wife Analyn Ravilla said, “We really lost a beautiful spirit,” City News Service reported.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

Ravilla encouraged the person responsible to come forward voluntarily. “Try and find it in your heart to come forward, and let’s close the circle, rather than leaving it open-ended and having so many hearts broken,” she pleaded at a press conference Friday.

Bruno Commereuc was the former chef and proprietor of French restaurants Le Saint Amour and Angelique.

Persons with information about the incident are urged to contact LAPD detectives Michael Flannery or Ryan Moreno at (323)421-2500.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch