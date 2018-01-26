LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday released footage of a hit-and-run that left a beloved local business owner dead.
Bruno Commereuc, 52, was killed while riding his motorcycle Jan. 15 at 54th Street and Arlington Avenue in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of L.A.
The vehicle in the video posted to YouTube by LAPD is described as a silver Nissan 350Z with black rims and a rear spoiler, which was being driven by a male.
At a press conference, Commareuc’s wife Analyn Ravilla said, “We really lost a beautiful spirit,” City News Service reported.
There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.
Ravilla encouraged the person responsible to come forward voluntarily. “Try and find it in your heart to come forward, and let’s close the circle, rather than leaving it open-ended and having so many hearts broken,” she pleaded at a press conference Friday.
Bruno Commereuc was the former chef and proprietor of French restaurants Le Saint Amour and Angelique.
Persons with information about the incident are urged to contact LAPD detectives Michael Flannery or Ryan Moreno at (323)421-2500.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)