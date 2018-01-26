LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new report finds some water supplies in all 50 states are polluted with chemicals, including a cancer-linked chemical called radium.
A study conducted by the Environmental Working Group revealed that 170 million people are exposed to radium from drinking water in 22-thousand utilities nationwide.
Water filtration systems are offered in a variety of different ways, ranging from portable water filter pitchers to whole-house water filtration systems.
To see what’s in your water supply, click here.