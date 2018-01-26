NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Friday after allegedly shooting at police officers at the end of a brief pursuit in North Hollywood.
Police had spotted a stolen Honda on Lankershim at about 2 a.m., and tried to stop the car, prompting a short chase that ended at Atoll and Leadwell, a cul-de-sac.
The suspect got out of the car and fired at officers, who fired back. No one was hit, and the suspect ran off.
Police began searching for the gunman at about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Sherman Way and Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said.
The suspect and the weapon were found sometime before 5:30 a.m., but officers and a police helicopter continue to comb backyards and streets to make sure no one else is at large.
It’s unclear when Sherman Way will reopen, as police continue to keep the area closed off for the investigation.
