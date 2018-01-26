LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman arrested by an MTA police officer following an incident on the Metro Red Line commented on the altercation during a press conference Friday, claiming that she was denied food and water by police.
Selena Lechuga says she was on her way to work when she says she could “see and hear the hostility from an MTA policeman to a young woman for allegedly putting her foot on a seat.”
Lechuga, who then approached and also began harassing the officer, was subsequently arrested.
“I am proud of this, I am proud of what I did,” said the 22-year-old. “I took action and was punished for my courage.”
The incident, which was recorded on camera, shows Lechuga yelling expletives at the officers as well as spitting at one of the officers while being taken into custody.
“I stand for what I have done in the sense that I am standing up for this movement,” Lechuga said when asked if she condones spitting on an officer. “We need to defend ourselves in any way shape or form.”
Lechuga was detained at Los Angeles County Jail for 24 hours before posting bail.