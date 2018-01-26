BURBANK (CBSLA) – A former Disney Channel star and his girlfriend were charged Friday with robbery and attempted robbery for allegedly carrying out a series of armed heists in a Burbank residential neighborhood.
Adam Hicks, 25, and actress Danni Tamburo, 23, were charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of attempted robbery after they were arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The 25-year-old starred in the Disney XD series “Zeke and Luther” as well as the Hulu show “Freakish”.
Tamburo has been released on bail, while Hicks remains jailed in lieu of $550,000 bail.
Hicks and Tamburo are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 16 in Burbank.
