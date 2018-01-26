RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a girl’s death at a home in the High Grove neighborhood of Riverside Friday morning.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Cannes Avenue at 6:55 a.m., where the child was discovered deceased.
The name and age of the victim and the circumstances of the death were not immediately known. She was found dead in the yard of the home, a sheriff’s official said. Several people are being questioned.
“We do believe that there’s nobody outstanding that was at the residence,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez told CBS2. “We’re currently just working through the details of interviews, and finding evidence there at the location.”
It’s unclear if the death was being considered a homicide, or whether any suspects had been identified.